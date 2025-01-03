 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's parliament impeaches acting president Han, as Yoon goes on trial
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's acting President, deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok presides over National Security Council at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2024. Yonhap via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/YONHAP NEWS AGENCY
politics

South Korea's acting president vows continued cooperation with U.S., Japan

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok vowed to continue trilateral cooperation with Japan and the United States, saying on Friday his country's diplomacy remains steadfast despite an unprecedented political crisis at home.

Choi was speaking to the U.S. ambassador to the Asian country and the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, as they exchanged views on the bilateral alliance and the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Choi's office said in a statement.

"Despite the difficult situation, our foreign affairs and security policy will continue to be pursued based on the strong alliance with the United States without wavering," Choi said.

He told Ambassador Philip Goldberg and Commander Xavier Brunson that the two countries should make mutually active efforts for cooperation between them and with Japan to continue, according to the statement.

Choi, the country's finance minister, has been acting leader since Dec. 27, after the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who had stepped in after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from his duties over his short-lived martial law order earlier in the month.

Yoon also faces criminal investigation for insurrection over the Dec. 3 martial law bid. On Friday, authorities tried to arrest Yoon but failed after a tense six-hour stand-off.

Strengthening long-strained ties with neighboring Japan, a fellow U.S. ally, has been among Yoon's top foreign policy priorities.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog