S Korea's Lee intends to retain 'comfort women' pact with Japan: report

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he intended to stick to existing agreements with Japan tied to its colonial rule of the Korean peninsula, including one on the treatment of Korean women forced to work in its military brothels.
The legacy of Japan's colonization from 1910 to 1945 is politically sensitive for both countries, with many surviving "comfort women", a Japanese euphemism for the sex abuse victims, still demanding Tokyo's formal apology and compensation.
Lee, whose liberal Democratic Party has opposed the deal, made the comments in an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper published on Thursday ahead of his Tokyo summit this week with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
"For South Korean people, that agreement by the previous administration is very difficult to accept, but it is a promise as a nation, so it is undesirable to overturn it," Lee told the paper, referring to the 2015 pact.
In that agreement, struck with South Korea's then-conservative government, Japan apologized to the victims and gave 1 billion yen ($6.8 million) to a fund to help them.
The governments agreed the issue would be "irreversibly resolved" if both fulfilled their obligations.
The issues around comfort women and forced labor during wartime have regularly been a source of friction between Japan and neighbors South Korea and China.
Lee said the victims were a "heartbreaking issue" for South Koreans and urged Japan to acknowledge the truth and continue to talk to them, the paper added.
Japan was a "very important country" and he wanted to strengthen economic and security ties with Tokyo, Lee said, as he reiterated the importance of three-way ties with Japan and the United States, the paper said.
After the Tokyo summit, Lee will head to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
Lee's interview touched on security issues, particularly the shared concern with Japan over the nuclear and missile programs of their neighbor North Korea.
Both countries have stepped up security cooperation with key ally the United States in recent years to counter North Korea’s threats.
Lee said his administration would lay the groundwork to ultimately dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, through talks with Pyongyang and close cooperation with Washington.
"(Our) policy direction is the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," Lee's office quoted him as saying in the interview. "Phase 1 is a freeze on nuclear weapons and missiles, Phase 2 is reduction, and Phase 3 is denuclearization."
North Korea has so far dismissed Lee's peace overtures as "gibberish" and a "pipe dream."© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Jerry
According to AI …
Here are the main reasons many Koreans opposed the 2015 comfort women agreement with Japan:
1. Perceived Lack of Sincere Apology
The agreement included a statement of apology from Japan’s prime minister and a ¥1 billion fund for the surviving women.
However, many survivors felt it was a diplomatic compromise, not a heartfelt or official state apology that fully acknowledged Japan’s wartime responsibility.Critics said Japan’s wording was too vague and stopped short of clear legal responsibility.
2. Survivors Were Not Properly Consulted
Many former comfort women, the very people the deal was supposed to address, said they were not meaningfully involved in the negotiations.They felt their voices had been ignored in favor of a quick diplomatic settlement.
3. Finality Clause
The pact stated the issue was “finally and irreversibly resolved” if both sides implemented it.Many Koreans, including survivors and activists, saw this as shutting down future discussion and denying the chance for ongoing recognition, education, or further redress.
4. Domestic Political Backlash
The deal was struck under then–President Park Geun-hye, who was already unpopular.It was widely seen as a rushed compromise with Tokyo, more about geopolitical cooperation (against North Korea, and to strengthen ties with the U.S. alliance network) than genuine justice.
5. Symbolic Issues Ignored
The agreement did not address the fate of comfort women memorials/statues erected in Korea and abroad. Japan wanted them removed, but civic groups resisted.For many, the memorials represented dignity and historical truth, and the deal’s silence on the issue felt like avoidance.
6. Historical Memory & Justice
Many South Koreans wanted a resolution that went beyond money—a clear legal admission of wrongdoing, inclusion in history education, and recognition on the world stage.They saw the 2015 pact as an attempt to sweep the issue under the rug for diplomatic convenience.
— In 2018, President Moon Jae-in’s government effectively walked away from the agreement, saying it did not truly settle the matter.
deanzaZZR
So not impossible.
$6.8 million? That's all? What stupid ROK government negotiated this "settlement"? I am thinking the female president with the fortune teller side-kick. Great.
divinda
For rightfully upholding this agreement and not trying to renege on their promise, the South Korean people will most likely reward President Lee with a no confidence vote, then dig up some corruption on him, and then put him in prison. Eventual jail time has now become the most likely fate of SK's presidents.
deanzaZZR
@divinda As a somewhat interested foreign observer I think Lee has gotten off to a good start.