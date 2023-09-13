Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Koreas Tensions
A photo showing North Korea's missile launch is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
politics

North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas

4 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas Wednesday, its neighbors said.

The launch came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was traveling in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin while there are international concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missiles being fired 10 minutes apart from an area in Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport, and that the weapons flew cross-country toward the country’s eastern seas. It didn’t immediately say how far the weapons flew.

Japan's Coast Guard, citing Tokyo's Defense Ministry, said the missile likely has landed but still urged vessels around the Japanese coasts to watch out for falling objects.

Kim has been using the international distraction caused by Russia's war in Ukraine to ramp up the North’s weapons development, a process that has included more than 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.

According to U.S. officials, Putin could use his meeting with Kim to secure more supplies of North Korean artillery and other ammunition to refill declining reserves and prolong his invasion of Ukraine. Experts say Kim in return could seek badly needed economic aid and sophisticated weapons technologies to advance his nuclear-weapons and missiles program.

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Little Rocket Man at it again, celebrating his meeting with his fellow vertically challenged BFF, Mini-me Putin.

Be a real shame if those dud missiles landed on Vladivostok...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

”towards is eastern shore”??. It is named the ‘Sea of Japan’. Don’t forget that JT!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kim has been using the international distraction caused by Russia's war in Ukraine to ramp up the North’s weapons development, a process that has included more than 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.

Yeah iam not sure if that's true

It seems fat boy kim was already gone hog wild in the weapons department before the Ukraine invasion

0 ( +0 / -0 )

”towards is eastern shore”??. It is named the ‘Sea of Japan’.

The Eastern shore of North Korea

Duh !

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

