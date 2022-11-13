Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JapanesePrime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walk to the stage for group photo during the ASEAN Plus Three Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
politics

South Korea's Yoon calls for greater co-operation with China, Japan

1 Comment
By Joyce Lee
PHNOM PENH

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for three-way dialogue with China and Japan including a leadership summit to address issues such as security and climate change.

At a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea, Yoon urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses as well as risks to security of food and energy brought by climate change.

Yoon also said North Korea's series of provocations and attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a serious threat to the international community.

He stressed that if North Korea launched another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and conducted its seventh nuclear test, the international community should respond with one voice, the presidential office said in a statement.

At the same time, South Korea would seek economic support for North Korea if it decided to denuclearize.

ASEAN leaders expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear program, which defies international and United Nations norms, calling for Pyongyang to stop threatening regional peace and respond to denuclearization talks, the South Korean presidential office said.

Yoon is expected to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's presidential office.

He will also hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden as well as a trilateral summit with Biden and Kishida on Sunday.

© (Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

“ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for three-way dialogue with China and Japan including a leadership summit to address issues such as security and climate change.

At a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea, Yoon urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses as well as risks to security of food and energy brought by climate change. “

Hm…; (it’s official :) – this Yoon guy…; I like him (!) :)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Standout White Truffle Courses This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo