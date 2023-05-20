Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korea's Yoon meets Hiroshima A-bomb survivors for the first time

1 Comment
By Hyonhee Shin and Hyunsu Yim
HIROSHIMA

President Yoon Suk Yeol met some South Korean survivors of the 1945 atomic bombing in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on the sidelines of a G7 summit on Friday.

The meeting comes as Yoon pushes to close a chapter on historic feuds that have dominated ties with Tokyo for decades.

"As President, I deeply apologize that your homeland could not be there while you were suffering from pain and sadness," Yoon said at the meeting.

Yoon is the first South Korean president to meet with the survivors, a presidential spokesperson said.

As many as 100,000 Koreans suffered during the U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, half of them dying that year while about 43,000 returned to the South and 2,000 went to the North, the Korea Atomic Bombs Victim Association says.

Of the 2,261 victims registered with the association, fewer than 2,000 were still alive by late 2021.

During his three-day trip at the invitation of Japan, Yoon will join the summit as an observer and hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among others.

This month, Kishida became the first Japanese leader to visit the South Korean capital in 12 years, saying his "heart hurt" when thinking of suffering and pain during Japan's colonial rule from 1910 to 1945, in a rare nod to wartime atrocities.

Japan conscripted many Koreans during its occupation for forced labour in Japan, Manchuria and the Russian Far East.

A plan to compensate victims of forced labor will use funds from South Korean corporates, rather than those of Japanese firms, as courts had ruled.

At a news conference in Hiroshima on Thursday, some members of the Korea Atomic Bombs Victim Association called for a world without nuclear weapons and warned Russia against using an atomic bomb to attack Ukraine.

It welcomed a plan by Yoon and Kishida to visit a memorial in Hiroshima on Sunday and together pay tribute to Korean victims.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Can you imagine what the previous ROK presidents would have done in Hiroshima?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He’s the guy begging USA for nuclear weapons

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog