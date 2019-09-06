South Korea calls for ban of 'rising sun' flag at 2020 Olympics

South Korean Olympic officials have called on Japan to ban its "rising sun" flag at the 2020 Tokyo Games after claiming it represents a "militaristic and imperial past."
Kim Bo-young, an official from the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, says the request was made to the Tokyo organizing committee during NOC meetings in the Japanese capital on Aug 20-22.
Tokyo organizers say they will not ban the flag, which portrays a red sun with 16 rays extending outward.
Organizers say "the rising sun flag is widely used in Japan; and it is not considered to be a political statement, so it is not viewed as a prohibited item."
Many South Koreans see the flag as a symbol of Japan's World War II aggression.
Relations between the two countries have soured recently over trade issues and threats to end a military intelligence sharing agreement.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
24 Comments
Login to comment
Jeff Huffman
It should have been buried with Imperial Japan at the end of WWII.
Chip Star
Fair enough. I trust those of you who see nothing wrong with waving the rising sun flag would also be okay with Germany waving the swastika flag.
But, but, but it's totally different. Nope. Both were hijacked by fascists and turned into symbols of hate, aggression, and crimes against humanity. Have some decency.
Snickers
Ok that's a good point chip star, I can agree with that.
But I thought South Korea were going to boycott the games anyway ... So they don't want to come AND they want to be party-poopers ?
At this point, it's pretty obvious that they are trying to do everything possible to throw mud at Japan
Only_In_Japan
Yawn.
Yubaru
Next they will be requesting that use of the Japanese Yen currency be banned because it is a symbol of hegemony!
black_jack
I pity Koreans for not realising how ridiculous they look to the outer world by constantly crying over some Japanese flag totally based on emotion without any basic logic and harassing anyone who uses this flag. This reminds me of the movement to change the name of "Sea of Japan", some 10 years ago. To me, it seems that Koreans are constantly trying to seek anything related to Japan and make it offensive. Then, many other Koreans believe this without any critical mind and follow this movement through group hysteria. As they lack any kind of critical thinking, especially when it comes to Japan, they think that they are the right ones and entitled to force the world their views. They send spam e-mails and threats to celebrities (the lates victim is Sean Lennon), Youtubers, businesses harassing them.I would not be surprised if someone in Korea start complaining about the national flag of Japan saying that it was also the national flag of the Japanese Empire (and hence need to be banned), followed by the same group hysteria we are witnessing now.
Akie
Unfortunately, the image was damaged badly by the Imperialistic Army.
Ganbare Japan!
Japans Olympics, Japans flag, Japans right.
What happened to SK boycott threats of the Olympics? If they boycott as most believe now, why are they worried about the flags Japan will fly at the the Olympics?
vanityofvanities
Why do Koreans so much care about what we do in Japan? You do not care about burning Japanese flags and effigies of Abe in your country. In Japan burning flags of foreign countries is punished by law.
Disillusioned
I do agree (in principle) to the flag does represent Japan's colonial rule of Asia and could be compared with the use of a swastika flag by Germany. However, if Germany was to use this flag, the whole of Europe and many other western countries would protest its use. Whereas, from the many countries throughout Asia that suffered the oppression of the Japanese imperial rule it is only one petty little country that has complained based on a political bias on not for a genuine moral reason.
KariHaruka
When the JSDF re adopted the Rising Sun flag in 1952, was there opposition from SK? No. In fact SK approved the use of the flag.
When the JSDF took part in the Naval fleet reviews of 1998 & 2008 in SK, was there opposition from SK? No, there wasn't.
The Rising Sun flag has only become an issue in the past 7 years with the increase in Korean nationalism and using Japan as the whipping boy to divert attention away from national problems.
The Rising Sun flag predates to the 1600s and it shall continue to be used right now and in the future!
OssanAmerica
The 16 rayed "rising sun flag" is not a political flag, as is the Nazi swastika flag. Therefore attempts to categorize them together are both uneducated and misguided. The German Iron Cross would be an equivalent, as it was used by the German military throughout WWII and continues to be used today.
The Rising Sun flag is the Japanese Naval Ensign and is flown by MSDF vessels when they train together with US, British and Australian navies. All of whom are former WWII enemies of Imperial Japan and have no problems whatsoever with the flag. Many Koreans served under that flag during WWII and fought the allies.
This issue that South Korea has made out of this flag is just another example of South Korean historical revisionism and their continuous need to villify Japan even at the expense ofdistorting the truth.
Regardless, it's none of South Korea's business what flags are used at the 2020 Olympics being held in Japan. And if they want to boycott it, fine. But if not, South Korea should stop acting like a deranged child as it will hurt it's own image and the South Korean athletes who will be participating.
Hachidori
Always sticking their nose in Japan’s business.
They don’t need to come to Tokyo if they don’t want to see the flag.
Everything will surely go well without their presence.
Quick question: Why South Koreans don’t request a ban of American, Chinese, North Korean and Russian flags? They have a lot to do with their history and their biggest war. I am just saying...
Chip Star
Love it. Every flag used as a symbol of a country or its military is a political flag. Therefore, attempts to divorce the two are uneducated, misguided, and clear attempts to excuse Japan's rape of Asia.
Akie
Northeast Asians are smart people, historical tragedy will not be repeated and people will move forward like brothers and sisters. Savages of war will not cut the thousand year tie.
oldman_13
As is to be expected, the anti-Japan crowd refuses to see or understand anything beyond their myopic views.
Equating the rising sun flag to the swastika is a false comparison. The Nazi swastika was created specifically to represent the nazi party before and during World War 2. Even the design of the Nazi swastika was reversed from the traditional Sanskrit swastika. Likewise the Confederate flag was designed from the forming of the Confederacy.
By comparison the rising sun flag was created during the Meiji period long before Japan even colonized Korea. It currently is the official flag of the SDF Navy. Only South Koreans seem to object to this flag, and they have a history of raising a fuss over the flag.
Certainly I'm not denigrating the horrible experiences Koreans faced in the past. But the time has come for the modern generation to stop nitpicking and crying about every little thing in regards to Japan.
And contrary to the anti-Japan crowd who continue to falsely accuse Japan of 'never' apologizing or compensating for its past misdeeds.
https://japan-forward.com/why-the-uproar-over-japans-rising-sun-flag-its-a-symbol-for-celebrating-life-and-bounty/
black_jack
Only in the of mind of you and Koreans. Rising Sun flag is the symbol of Japan and will remain the symbol of Japan regardless of its history, just like the Union Flag being the symbol of UK despite its dark past as a colonial empire.
Joeintokyo
Okay, Japan, then I hope you won't mind unified Korean flags with Dokdo included.
Vince Black
All countries should be asking it to be banned
AlexBecu
IOC will allow the display of the rising sun flag. They already decided.
They said all Olympic stadium should be free from political protest and they see no problem with the flag.
shipnews
Love it! The United States, UK, France, Australiam, Russia, Taiwan (Republic of China), Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore all have no problem with this flag. The tri-color German flag whih goes back to 1919 is distinct from the Nazi flag, a political flag which was in use only during the period that the National Socialist Party was in power. The Japanese Naval Ensign does not fit this category. Nothing like watching the uneducated and misguided digging themselves deeper into the hole.
gogogo
While I support Japan, I sort of agree on this, it has no place at an international sporting event.
Yubaru
Really? How about not holding the Olympics here in the first place? I mean really now, there is no grounds for the flag to be banned, and this is just a typhoon in teaspoon.
The ignorance and stupidity of the people requesting this "ban" in unbelievable. They themselves have ZERO experience with what they are talking about, and are just spewing rhetoric because it's the "thing" to do in SK at the moment.
They want their 10 minutes of fame and got it. Now it should go back to where in belongs, in the garbage!
Ah_so
The only time that I ever see this flag out of three context of three navy is hanging off the back of a black right wing van.
garymalmgren
From the blue costumes and the way the spectators are rugged up, my guess is that this photograph is of a football game, not the summer Olympics.
Therefore not connected to the actual article.
William77
I don’t see the point in debate about the flag.
If Japan have to change or remove this one then 95% of the world countries have to replace their flags as well, except for the Swiss,Vatican,San Marino and Liechtenstein ones.
AlexBecu
Japan has always been the country of the Rising Sun. Koreans try to take that away too.
Next will be Samurai Swords, just wait and see. They have been used against Koreans for hundreds of years and it was a symbol of Japans warrior spirit. They will cry wolf soon or later on that too.
If you allow Koreans to dance on your heads... don't ask why when it actually happens.