Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: South Korea court convicts 'comfort women' activist of embezzling donations
A statue symbolizing former South Korean "comfort women" in Seoul Photo: REUTERS/File
politics

South Korea court convicts 'comfort women' activist of embezzling donations

2 Comments
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL

A South Korean court on Friday convicted a lawmaker who led an activist group for victims of Japanese wartime sexual exploitation of embezzling group funds and fined her 15 million won ($11,900), while clearing her of other charges.

Yoon Mee-hyang was indicted in 2020 on several charges of fraud and embezzlement during her days as head of the group, which advocates for surviving "comfort women" - a Japanese euphemism for those forced to work in its wartime brothels during its 1910-45 colonization of the Korean peninsula.

The Seoul Western District Court said Yoon embezzled at least 17 million won ($13,500) of group funds raised through donations.

"The organization runs on the money from ordinary people ... but the defendant failed to meet expectations," the court said in its verdict, according to the News1 agency.

Yoon was fined 15 million but the court acquitted her of other charges including illegally receiving government subsidies and coaxing a victim in failing health to donate her fortune to the group.

Yoon, who had apologized for causing controversy but denied the charges, smiled as she left the court.

"It proved my innocence on most of the unreasonable charges pressed by the prosecutors," she told reporters, adding she would appeal against her conviction.

Prosecutors had called for a five-year jail sentence, which would have forced her to give up her seat in parliament.

Calls to the court and the advocacy group known as Jungdaehyup, or the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, went unanswered.

Yoon's case threatened to damage the campaign on behalf of the surviving victims of the Japanese military.

The legacy of Japan's colonial rule, especially the issues of sexual exploitation and forced labour, remain highly sensitive in South Korea and have for decades frayed ties with Japan.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

At it again with this non sense story!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

South Korea court convicts 'comfort women' activist of embezzling donations

What's wrong with activist these days?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/black-lives-matter-activists-accuse-executive-stealing-10-million-dono-rcna46481

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo