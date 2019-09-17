Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

South Korea files WTO dispute with Japan on export curbs

0 Comments
GENEVA

South Korea has initiated a WTO dispute against Japan's latest export curbs, the World Trade Organization said on Monday, amid increased tensions between the two Asian powers.

In July, Japan imposed tighter controls on exports of three materials to South Korea used in smartphone chips and displays following a diplomatic row over compensation for forced laborers during Japan's occupation of Korea during World War Two. The materials affected by Japan's export controls are fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride, which are used by South Korean tech firms such as Samsung Electronics

Under WTO rules, South Korea and Japan should meet within 30 days and if these talks fail, South Korea can request adjudication by a dispute settlement panel.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Keiro No Hi: Celebrating The Health & Wisdom Of An Aging Society

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Top Things to Do in Aichi Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog