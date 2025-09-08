 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's President Yoon visits Japan
A view of South Korean and Japanese national flags Image: REUTERS file
politics

South Korea, Japan defense ministers pledge to work with U.S. to deter North Korea threats

0 Comments
SEOUL

The South Korean and Japanese defense ministers agreed on Monday to maintain close cooperation with Washington against North Korea's nuclear threat and Pyongyang's growing military ties with Russia, Seoul's defense ministry said.

It was the first official trip to Seoul by a Japanese defense minister since 2015 and comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region and after a show of force by China during a military parade last week attended by North Korea's leader.

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani agreed to hold more defense talks and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said in a statement.

The two nations would also pursue cooperations in high-end military technologies such as artificial intelligence, unmanned defense systems and aerospace, it said.

During his two-day trip, Nakatani is due to visit the Seoul National Cemetery and the Korean Navy 2nd Fleet.

South Korea, Japan and the U.S. will conduct annual defensive drills starting on September 15 to upgrade aerial, naval and cyber operational capabilities against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, South Korea's military said.

The exercise follows large-scale troop mobilization drills by the South Korean and U.S. militaries last month to assess their defense readiness against North Korean threats, which Pyongyang criticized as proof of the allies' hostile intent against it.

The latest talks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Beijing last week to attend a military parade held by China to commemorate the end of World War Two.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has sought better ties with North Korea since taking office in June, but his overtures so far have been rebuffed.

Last month, Lee met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo where they agreed on forming closer security and economic ties.

Ishiba resigned on Sunday, ushering in a potentially lengthy period of policy uncertainty for the world's fourth-largest economy.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel