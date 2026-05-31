South Korea, Japan discuss military-logistics support deal, Seoul says

South Korea and Japan discussed the possibility ‌of a military-logistics support agreement on Sunday, Seoul's defense chief said, adding that ‌Seoul remains cautious about ⁠the politically sensitive pact.

"It ⁠requires the ⁠understanding and persuasion of ‌the citizens of both nations, and I ⁠believe ⁠we should still proceed with caution," Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told reporters after meeting his counterpart ⁠Shinjiro Koizumi at ⁠the Shangri-La Dialogue of regional ‌defence officials in Singapore.

Ahn was referring to a potential acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, which would ‌allow neighbouring U.S. allies Seoul and Tokyo to share and mutually procure military logistics such as fuel, food and ammunition.

South Korea has been cautious about a ​deal, given persistent grievances over Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule ‌and public resistance to the possibility of Japanese troops operating on the Korean Peninsula.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.