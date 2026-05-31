South Korea, Japan discuss military-logistics support deal, Seoul says

South Korea and Japan discussed the possibility of a military-logistics support agreement on Sunday, Seoul's defense chief said, adding that Seoul remains cautious about the politically sensitive pact.
"It requires the understanding and persuasion of the citizens of both nations, and I believe we should still proceed with caution," Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told reporters after meeting his counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi at the Shangri-La Dialogue of regional defence officials in Singapore.
Ahn was referring to a potential acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, which would allow neighbouring U.S. allies Seoul and Tokyo to share and mutually procure military logistics such as fuel, food and ammunition.
South Korea has been cautious about a deal, given persistent grievances over Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule and public resistance to the possibility of Japanese troops operating on the Korean Peninsula.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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