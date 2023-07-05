Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Paris
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

South Korea, Japan leaders due to meet on sidelines of NATO summit

SEOUL

South Korea is coordinating with Japan to hold a meeting between their leaders on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania next week, a South Korean presidential official said on Thursday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart Seoul on Monday for a trip that will also include a visit to Poland, Yoon's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said.

"We are coordinating with Japan to hold a South Korea-Japan summit during this overseas trip," Kim told reporters.

The planned meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to address Japan's planned discharge of its treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean.

After a two-year review, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday Japan's plans were consistent with global safety standards and that they would have a "negligible radiological impact to people and the environment".

South Korea has said it will issue its own assessment of the discharge plan on Friday.

Separately, Yoon will also hold a meeting with leaders of Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Kim said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

