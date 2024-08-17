 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Image: REUTERS file
politics

S Korea, Japan, U.S. leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges

0 Comments
SEOUL

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement on Sunday marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea's presidential office said.

The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, the statement issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon met on Aug 18 last year and agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation and take a united stand against China's growing power and security threats from North Korea.

South Korean media said the leaders plan to meet again this year, citing unnamed sources, but said it was not yet clear when, especially since Kishida has announced he would be stepping down.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog