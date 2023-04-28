Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses a joint meeting of Congress in Washington
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves as he concludes his address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress while Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy applaud in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
politics

S Korean leader stresses need for cooperation with Japan on N Korea

By Patricia Zengerle and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday it is necessary to speed up trilateral cooperation with Japan and the United States to counter increasing North Korean nuclear threats, and said the world must not "shy away" from promoting freedom for the North.

Yoon, on the fourth day of a state visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korean alliance, also vowed in a speech to a joint meeting of Congress that South Korea would actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their reconstruction efforts.

He was greeted with a standing ovation and repeated loud cheers in a packed House of Representatives chamber by members of the House and Senate.

Yoon paid tribute to the U.S. sacrifice to defend freedom against communism in the 1950-53 Korean War, as well as the work of 19th century U.S. missionaries to advance women's status in Korea.

"Korea will never forget the great American heroes who fought with us to defend freedom," he said.

On Wednesday, Yoon met President Joe Biden at the White House and the United States pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea, amid anxiety over Pyongyang's growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

Yoon told Congress the alliance must stand united to deter North Korea's "reckless behavior" and highlighted his efforts towards rapprochement with neighboring Japan after years of strained relations, by saying:

"Along with close Korea-U.S. coordination, we need to speed up Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral security cooperation to counter increasing North Korean nuclear threats."

Yoon became the seventh South Korea leader to address Congress, underscoring the close relationship between Seoul and Washington.

Such addresses to Congress are generally reserved for the closest U.S. allies or major world figures. The last such address was by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in December.

Yoon condemned Russia's war against Ukraine as a violation of international law and vowed to help Ukraine, just as democracies had helped Seoul in the Korean War.

"We will actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their efforts in reconstruction," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
American could care less if South Korea go up in flames,but I would not want it to happen, because ,I met a sweet Korean women,she always wave at when I pass by the bank

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Together we stand.

Divided we fall - looking at you EU

Straddlers fall through the chasm (worst fate of all) - looking at you Macron.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

American do not have to stand with anybody,the average American could care less about South Korea,if they cannot put food on there table and money in their pockets

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

