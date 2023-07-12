S Korean opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan

More expert organizations should take part in reviewing Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater into the sea in addition to the U.N nuclear watchdog, South Korean opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday while visiting Japan.
Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon, who was among the group of lawmakers from the opposition parties, made the comment in a joint statement at a press conference in Tokyo. The statement was also supported by eight members of Japan's parliament.
South Korea's government said recently it respected the decision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to approve Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from its tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.
When asked about the South Korean government's position, Wi said Seoul needed to relay the voices of people who were concerned and opposed to the plan.
"We are doing our best to persuade the government and this is why we are visiting Japan right now," Wi said.
The administration of President Yoo Suk Yeol has walked a fine line in its stance to Japan's discharge proposal, as it tries to improve ties with Tokyo while recognizing domestic unease about the water discharge plan.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Yubaru
Can't blame them one bit, when even the fishermen from Fukushima itself are questioning the government!
When the "locals" aren't on board, how the hell does the government expect to convince the regional countries and the rest of the world?
Fighto!
Driven by the usual deep seated hatred of Japan many have there.
I wonder if these muppets protest South Korea's dumping of FAR more dangerous radioactive waste into the sea?
Yubaru
What? If you dont share evidence or facts, it's the same as some politicians making up BS and trying to pass it off as "facts", just because they said it! You aint no politician, so you dont get a pass!
WiseOneIn Kansai
This just shows you the amount of distrust that Japan has, if it's not the Korean government one moment, it's the Korean opposition party that keeps moving the goal posts!!
IAEA with a few Korean experts inspected the proposed water discharge plan. OK
Another group of invited Korean experts inspected the water treatment facilities. OK
IAEA gives final approval of the water discharge plan. OKKorean government respects the decision of the IAEA. OK
And now. . . . . . . .another goal post!!!!
Did anyone at the press conference ask these South Korean opposition lawmakers for their opinion on the following fact?
From 2010 to 2020, nuclear power plants in South Korea discharged a total of 4,362 TBq of tritium, which is more than 5 times the total amount of tritium (860 TBq) stored at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.
Reference: Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power
https://npp.khnp.co.kr/board/list.khnp?boardId=BBS_0000032&menuCd=DOM_000000104003000000&startPage=1&categoryCode3=300
Fighto!
From 2010 to 2020, nuclear power plants in South Korea discharged a total of 4,362 TBq of tritium, which is more than 5 times the total amount of tritium stored in Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.
(https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discharge_of_radioactive_water_of_the_Fukushima_Daiichi_Nuclear_Power_Plant )
And that Wiki fact is sourced from an official Korean report.
I don't recall you voicing your grave concerns about this over the years, Yubaru.