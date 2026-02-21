 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: A set of remote islands called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese
A set of remote islands called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese Image: Reuters/Handout
South Korea protests Japanese event over disputed islands

SEOUL

South Korea on Sunday protested a Japanese government event commemorating a cluster of ‌disputed islands between the two countries, calling the move an unjust assertion of sovereignty over its territory.

In a statement, the foreign ‌ministry said it strongly objected to the ⁠Takeshima Day event held by Shimane Prefecture ⁠and to the attendance of a senior Japanese ‌government official, urging Japan to immediately abolish the ceremony.

The tiny ⁠islets, known as ⁠Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, which controls them, have long been a source of tension between the two neighbors, whose relations remain ⁠strained by disputes rooted in Japan's colonial ⁠rule of the Korean peninsula from ‌1910 to 1945.

"Dokdo is clearly South Korea's sovereign territory historically, geographically and under international law," the ministry said, calling on Japan to drop what it ‌described as groundless claims and to face history with humility.

The ministry summoned a top Japanese diplomat to the ministry building in Seoul to lodge a protest.

A person at Japan's foreign ministry said no one was available on Sunday to comment. A call to ​the Prime Minister's Office went unanswered. The government sent a vice-minister from the Cabinet Office, not ‌a cabinet minister, to the ceremony.

Seoul has repeatedly objected to Japan's territorial claims over the islands, including a protest issued on Friday ‌over comments by Japan's foreign minister during a ⁠parliamentary address asserting ⁠Tokyo’s sovereignty over the islets.

The ​territory lies in fertile fishing grounds and ⁠may sit above enormous ‌deposits of natural gas hydrate that ​could be worth billions of dollars, Seoul has said.

These sneaky events will happen more and more with Takaichi at the helm.

Finally most of Japan’s allies will realize that she only wants to take her country back to the 1930s.

Her pride cannot accept that South Korea is now an equal and China is the new top dog in the area.

Things will start unraveling for her pretty quick when people start noticing she has put all of her eggs in Trumps leaky basket.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Poke the China bear and ow you want to Poke the South Korean Bear. Your going to run out of trade partners soon.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

If they are Japanese islands, why doesn't Japan go to the actual islands to hold the ceremony? Oh yeah, it's because they are owned, administered, and lived on by South Korea.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

