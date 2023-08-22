Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of environmental civic groups shout slogans during a rally to denounce the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, outside of a building which houses the Japanese Embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
South Korea sees no scientific problem with Fukushima water release plan

SEOUL

South Korea said on Tuesday it sees no problem with the scientific or technical aspects of Japan's plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant but it does not necessarily support the plan.

Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday.

The South Korean government said in a statement it had been notified by Japan of its decision and believes Japan will execute the release of the water according to the plan.

"We have assessed that there are no scientific or technical problems with the plan to release the contaminated water," it said.

"But we want to make clear that our government does not necessarily agree with or support the plan to release contaminated water," the statement said.

The administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced a fine line over the issue as it seeks to improve relations with Japan while the risk of a broader consumer backlash persists at home.

The country's opposition Democratic Party, however, said on Tuesday that its "battle" to stop the release would continue, calling Japan's plan "selfish and irresponsible." Some members will visit the Japanese embassy in Seoul to lodge a protest.

Japan's plan "selfish and irresponsible."

It does appear that way yes

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"I can't say or support why you shouldn't do it, but you shouldn't do it"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

