South Korea won't take sides in China-Japan dispute: president

South Korea's leader said Wednesday that his country wouldn't take sides in an escalating war of words between Japan and China, calling for the two sides to "coexist".
Tokyo and Beijing have been locked in a dispute after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo could intervene militarily should China invade Taiwan.
The comments triggered a sharp diplomatic backlash from Beijing, which has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan.
Speaking in Seoul, President Lee Jae Myung told a news conference that taking sides would only worsen tensions.
"The ideal approach is to coexist, respect one another, and cooperate as much as possible," he said, describing northeast Asia as a "highly dangerous region in terms of military security".
The spat has seen several cultural events disrupted, including a Japanese singer's performance in Shanghai, which was cancelled.
China regards self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control.
Lee has sought to improve ties with China after years of deep freeze under his predecessor Yoon, who cleaved close to Seoul's longtime security partner the United States.
Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping met last month on the sidelines of the APEC summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju in what Seoul framed as an opportunity to reset ties.
Lee on Wednesday told journalists his talks with Xi had been "interesting" and said he hoped to visit China soon.
"He was, unexpectedly, quite good at making jokes," Lee said.
During the November talks, Xi gifted two Xiaomi smartphones to Lee, who quipped: "Is the communication line secure?"
Pointing at the devices, Xi replied: "You should check if there is a backdoor," referring to pre-installed software that could allow third-party monitoring.© 2025 AFP
stick_out_nail
Good decision. For once, one of those Western-aligned Asian nations chose not to get dragged into this Western-style push toward conflict. And we should remember what happened the last time Japan followed that path.
Sanjinosebleed
Smart move! This guy sounds like he gets it and will plot his countries own course instead of following the US lead…
Ricky Kaminski13
Weak.
isabelle
Opposing Beijing's UN Charter-violating threats is everyone's business.
Staying silent in the face of a bully only emboldens them.
Perhaps Lee will realize this when Beijing makes a major move in the Yellow Sea. Then, he'll be calling for international help to stop the CCP's illegality, just as Taiwan is calling for it now.
...
https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/2025-07-11/opinion/columns/Chinas-quiet-push-in-the-Yellow-Sea-poses-serious-threat-to-Korean-sovereignty/2350017
However, since 2018, China has unilaterally installed several large steel-frame structures in the zone, claiming they are for aquaculture. Although nominally fishing-related, these platforms can easily be repurposed for military use. Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged formal protests, but China has not responded. In February, when Korea’s research vessel Onnuri approached the area to conduct an investigation, China deployed two large vessels and three inflatable boats to physically block the operation. Reports indicate that one of the Chinese personnel even threatened Korean researchers with a weapon.
nandakandamanda
Nothing to do with South Korea anyway.
South Koreans do feel emotionally close to Taiwan, though, so this does feel like a cop-out, endearing them to no-one.
virusrex
Korea taking the spot that usually was occupied with Japan and its traditional "strategic ambiguity" not taking sides and being completely non-committed to anything until absolutely necessary.
Donald Seekins
Smart South Korea! The Koreans should never follow that Judas Goat, Sanae Takaichi.
mii
"Tokyo and Beijing have been locked in a dispute after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo could intervene militarily should China invade Taiwan."
Wrong is wrong and it can't be wrong to correct the wrong. Stupidity is pandemic, today is one person wrong and tomorrow could be everything wrong, disaster happens when that happens. Learn from history is never wrong.
Fighto!
Neutrality is a weak stance.
South Korea should strongly support Japan - because they could well be the next target of bullying by the CCP. China despises democratic nations with freedom.