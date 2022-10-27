Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: South Korea to participate in Japanese naval fleet review
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Kurama leads the destroyer Hyuga as a Japanese naval flag flutters during a naval fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

S Korea to take part in Japan fleet review despite Rising Sun flag objection

3 Comments
By Soo-hyang Choi
SEOUL

South Korea will take part in Japan's naval fleet review next month, South Korea said on Thursday, despite objections to Japan's use of its Rising Sun flag, as South Korea seeks to mend ties with its neighbor.

The decision to take part in the fleet review, scheduled for Nov 6, follows opposition from some South Korean lawmakers due to the use on Japanese warships of the ensign, a centuries-old design that was used by Japan's military during World War Two.

Many people in South Korea see the red-and-white flag as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression and its colonization.

In 2018, Japan decided not to take part in South Korea's fleet review after South Korea effectively asked Japan not to fly the Rising Sun flag on its warships.

South Korea's defense ministry said in a statement the decision to take part this year was made with the security situation in mind, given the unprecedented pace of North Korea's weapons tests this year.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has said he wants to improve ties with Japan.

Relations between the U.S. allies have been strained by various disputes including one over compensation for Koreans conscripted by Japan as forced labourers during World War II.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

South Korea finally accepting Japanese empire existence?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Many people in South Korea see the red-and-white flag as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression and its colonization.

Always, the always used "many people" , could be just 2 people in a room discussing the topic, and the writer automatically extrapolates it to "many".

It's the fault of articles like this that folks can not put these issues to rest. Their goal is to be divisive, nothing else.

This could have easily just been an article about Korea observing Japanese naval movements, no need to include the BS, but that's the writers job.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is the official Japanese Navy flag. SK is just gonna have to accept it, the flag is here to stay. Move on.

There are far, far more worrying things to concern people in the region. Japan, Korea and East Asia have not been more dangerous to live in for 77 years. Democracies need to work together to combat the anti-democracy and anti-freedom forces getting stronger by the day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo