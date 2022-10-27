S Korea to take part in Japan fleet review despite Rising Sun flag objection

South Korea will take part in Japan's naval fleet review next month, South Korea said on Thursday, despite objections to Japan's use of its Rising Sun flag, as South Korea seeks to mend ties with its neighbor.
The decision to take part in the fleet review, scheduled for Nov 6, follows opposition from some South Korean lawmakers due to the use on Japanese warships of the ensign, a centuries-old design that was used by Japan's military during World War Two.
Many people in South Korea see the red-and-white flag as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression and its colonization.
In 2018, Japan decided not to take part in South Korea's fleet review after South Korea effectively asked Japan not to fly the Rising Sun flag on its warships.
South Korea's defense ministry said in a statement the decision to take part this year was made with the security situation in mind, given the unprecedented pace of North Korea's weapons tests this year.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has said he wants to improve ties with Japan.
Relations between the U.S. allies have been strained by various disputes including one over compensation for Koreans conscripted by Japan as forced labourers during World War II.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
sakurasuki
South Korea finally accepting Japanese empire existence?
Yubaru
Always, the always used "many people" , could be just 2 people in a room discussing the topic, and the writer automatically extrapolates it to "many".
It's the fault of articles like this that folks can not put these issues to rest. Their goal is to be divisive, nothing else.
This could have easily just been an article about Korea observing Japanese naval movements, no need to include the BS, but that's the writers job.
Fighto!
It is the official Japanese Navy flag. SK is just gonna have to accept it, the flag is here to stay. Move on.
There are far, far more worrying things to concern people in the region. Japan, Korea and East Asia have not been more dangerous to live in for 77 years. Democracies need to work together to combat the anti-democracy and anti-freedom forces getting stronger by the day.