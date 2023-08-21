Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David near Thurmont, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: Reuters/JIM BOURG
politics

S Korea will cooperate more with U.S., Japan if North's threats continue

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan will grow stronger if North Korea's threats increase.

He made the remark at a cabinet meeting days after he took part in talks with the leaders of the Untied States and Japan where they agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation.

"The structure of the trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan will become more solid as North Korea's provocation and threats increase," Yoon said during the meeting which was televised live, heralding what he called the "opening of a new era" in the three countries' relations.

The three-way partnership would develop into a strong framework to promote regional peace along with the AUKUS pact between the U.S., Britain and Australia, and the Quad grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, Yoon said.

The summit at the Camp David presidential retreat was the first standalone meeting between the U.S. and Japan and South Korea, as they seek to project unity in the face of China's growing power and nuclear threats from North Korea.

Yoon said the trilateral cooperation did not exclude other countries, and that it would contribute to freedom, peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Getting ready for a war. We can hear war drums.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Look at Biden he doesn't know what is going on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog