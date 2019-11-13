S Korean court holds 1st hearing on 'comfort women' civil suit

A Seoul court on Wednesday began hearing a long-awaited civil case filed against the Japanese government by South Korean women who were forced to work in Japan's World War II military brothels.
The trial at the Seoul Central District Court proceeded with empty seats in the defendant's dock because Japan has refused to participate in the case, saying that its sovereign immunity shields it from lawsuits in other countries, according to court officials and the plaintiffs' lawyers.
A group of 20 former sex slaves and relatives filed the suit in 2016 seeking compensation of 200 million won ($171,000) each, but the process was delayed after the Japanese government refused to receive copies of the complaint.
Japan insists that all compensation matters were settled by a 1965 treaty that normalized relations between the countries and has accused South Korea of repeatedly opening the book on issues that were supposed to be settled.
The case comes amid a deep row between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime history, triggered by a ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court last year that called for Japanese companies to offer reparations to aging South Korean plaintiffs for their World War II forced labor.
The dispute escalated into a trade war that saw both countries downgrade the other's trade status, and then spilled over to military matters when Seoul threatened to end a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo.
"The Japanese government must repent," Lee Ok-seon, a former sex slave, said at a news conference shortly before the trial began. "They kidnapped innocent kids and inflicted irreversible damages and they must repent. They must sincerely apologize."
It's not immediately clear how long the case will take. The court will rely solely on the plaintiffs' legal arguments before making a verdict.
In an opinion submitted to the court on Tuesday, Amnesty International said a statute of limitations and Japan's sovereign immunity should not be applicable to serious human rights violations and war crimes like military sexual slavery. The group also cited the South Korean Supreme Court ruling on forced laborers that said the 1965 treaty doesn't block individual claims for reparations.
Under South Korea's previous conservative government, the countries attempted to settle their decades-long row over sexual slavery in 2015 when the reached an agreement for Tokyo to fund 1 billion yen ($9 million) to a Seoul-based foundation to help support victims.
The deal was hugely unpopular in South Korea, where many people criticized their government for settling for far too less and accused Tokyo of attempting to silence the victims with money. The government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office in 2017, took steps to dissolve the foundation, saying that the deal lacked legitimacy because officials failed to properly communicate with victims before reaching it.
About 240 South Korean women came forward and registered with the government as victims of sexual slavery by Japan's wartime military, but only 20 are still alive.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
10 Comments
Login to comment
Ganbare Japan!
Another day, more official Japan bashing in South Korea. Why dont these people sue the South Korean government? The issue has been settled in finality, this case should be thrown out if there is any rule of law in South Korea.
oldman_13
It is truly despicable how the Moon administration and rabid anti-Japanese nationalists have used surviving comfort women as props for their own twisted purposes. Japan has offered apologies and compensation to comfort women multiple times, including the Asian Women's Fund and the settlement in 2015.
And now this poor woman is parroting the nonsense the anti-Japan nationalists have been force feeding her. Sincerely apologise? You mean, like they did multiple times already the past several decades? Like I always say those who are loudest to accuse Japan of white washing its history, are the same ones doing it themselves.
Utterly ludicrous.
Kentarogaijin
Nice try, keep wasting time, Korean opportunistic crybabies !!..
Bruce Wayne
There is a documentary on the millions of elderly Koreans living on poverty with even their children not visiting them. Isn't it strange then how much Korea "cares" about these 20?
Do you think a woman in her 90's would want to go through lawsuits or rather those that want to incessantly perpetuate hatred for Japan do?
Japan must absolutely ignore this charade! If give in, it opens a floodgate of endless lawsuits and justify the industry is Korean victimhood! NO MORE!!!
SaikoPhysco
They should be filing this lawsuit against the S. Korean Government..... they are the one's that received Billions way back in the 1960's and never gave a dime to anybody other than Politicians and large Corporations.
extanker
You can't tell me that a 90 year old woman is concerned with spending her remaining time on the earth in the midst of a lawsuit that will probably outlast her. It's sad that they are just pawns in Moon's political game of making Japan look bad.
sensei258
First of all, there aren't 20 victims in this case. There are a few victims and a lot of family members looking to hitch a ride on the gravy train
sensei258
I'd be interested to know how they verify that individual women were actual victims, and not just some old lady trying to make a quick Buck by being part of the lawsuit
Do the hustle
SK has been amply compensated three or four times in the past. However, the compensation for these victims was never passed on to them. It was used for infrastructure upgrades by the government. The people should be suing the SK government to get their money back and not suing Japan to get more.
Alfie Noakes
Lol. JT's really hitting those LDP talking points this week.
KEPCO corruption? Those typhoons are terrible but we'll save you!
Corrupt ministers resigning willy-nilly? Hey, just watch the Emperor's garden party!
Tax money for a cherry blossom viewing? Them lying Koreans are at it again!
Yrral
Lots of these Japanese corporations are on the hook for compensation