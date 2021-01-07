South Korean court orders Japan to compensate 12 former sex slaves

A South Korean court on Friday ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to 12 World War II sex slaves or their families, in an unprecedented ruling likely to infuriate Tokyo.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Japan should pay the victims 100 million won ($91,000) each, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
It is the first civilian legal case in South Korea against Tokyo by wartime sex slaves for Japanese troops, who were euphemistically labelled "comfort women".
Tokyo and Seoul are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea.
But their relations are strained by Japan's early-20th century colonial rule over Korea, which is still bitterly resented on the peninsula, and have plunged to their worst in years under South Korea's centre-left President Moon Jae-in.
Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea but also other parts of Asia including China, were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II.
Friday's ruling came in a legal process that began eight years ago and several of the original plaintiffs have since died, to be replaced by family members.
Tokyo boycotted the proceedings and insists all compensation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled in a 1965 treaty and linked agreement normalising diplomatic relations between the neighbors.
Under them, Japan paid South Korea financial reparations -- which Seoul used to contribute to its transformation into an economic powerhouse -- and the document said that claims between the states and their nationals had been "settled completely and finally".
The Japanese government denies it is directly responsible for the wartime abuses, insisting that the victims were recruited by civilians and that the military brothels were commercially operated.
The dispute has festered despite the treaty and Seoul and Tokyo reached a deal in 2015 aimed at "finally and irreversibly" resolving it with a Japanese apology and the formation of a 1 billion yen fund for survivors.
But Moon's government declared the agreement reached under his conservative predecessor faulty and effectively nullified it, citing the lack of victims' consent.
The move led to a bitter diplomatic dispute that spread to affect trade and security ties.
The same court is due to rule next week on a similar case brought against Tokyo by another 20 women and their families.© 2021 AFP
Goodlucktoyou
12 out of maybe 300000 is a pretty good discount.
SJ
The term 'deal' may confuse some naive Japanese. I clarify it. The so-called "final and Irreversible" deal was just a form of press conference held by a few delegates from Abe and Park administration without any signed document, not to mention the approvals from the parliaments.
kolohe
Bunch of crybabies again despite Japan having already paid compensation which the Korean government used for itself for infrastructure development rather than giving it to the victims.
Kentarogaijin
Again, the K-Court crbbs living in the past, cut the drama, this is 21 century, move forward and stop deliring, because Japan won't pay anything for a deal reached before..
Game over, sorry no bonus...
Realization
We should reduce tension with SK.
GOVT. need to go ahead, even accept to required sum.
dan
$91,000 x 12 not a big price to pay considering that Japan has wasted $16 billion dollars on the Olympics which will never happen.
CitizenSmith
Japan needs to give a sincere apology and compensate these rape victims properly or else this will never end.
Troy
Another day and another agreement torn up by South Korea. Japan needs to walk away from South Korea and now!
bag of hammers
After speaking on this topic with several Japanese men, I doubt anything will ever come of it. They're utterly convinced Korean comfort women willingly entered a "social contract" with Japanese soldiers, thus clearing them of any wrongdoing. The mental gymnastics these people go through is impressive in its absurdity.
Michael Machida
They need to be paid and a sincere apology is required until the South Koreans are happy. The ball is in their court. No Japan's.
AB
I guess Japan made the mistake of not directly offering the hundreds of millions to the victims back in 1965. Trusting the Korean government to give the money to the victims now bites Japan.
Well, 1965 deal was ultimately useless after a few decades, despite there being a clause about no more discussion of compensation will occur anymore, hah.
I am confused; the 2015 deal aimed to compensate the Korean victims, but it was unpopular amongst them because the K government didn't discuss with the women, right? So does this mean the Korean courts discussed this case with them this time? Without the defendant, Japan being in the same room of discussion? That isn't how courts or deals are supposed to work, especially when they involve different nations, right? All sides should be discussing together, right?
So do the comfort women seek money as compensation, or do they seek genuine apology? Or do they seek both? Yet 2015 compensation money is not to be seen as an attempt of apology, but as an attempt by Japan to silence the victims? So money is not accepted as a sign of apology but they want money and something else as a gesture of apologizing? I wonder if they will accept an apology from the Japanese government if money is not given to them. Maybe they'll claim it is not genuine enough and asks for proper compensation instead, which usually ends up as money. But then the money is regarded as silencing the victims and letting go of responsibilities, which will then spiral into asking for genuine apology again.
Goodness, this cycle of hatred is truly maddening.
WA4TKG
No matter what Japan does, even though they are at fault, this will go on forever.
Korean government enjoys it too much, they're not worried about the women themselves, or they would
have given them money in 1965.
No, it'll never be over, except for the women themselves, when they ultimately die.
SandyBeachHeaven
Agreed
Mr Kipling
Perhaps the South Korean government would like to compensate the many UN troops that were killed or injured saving them from the communists?
No? I didn’t think so.
smithinjapan
As they should, but of course Japan will deny anything untoward took place, as usual. Government’s gotta be relieved this will be a bit of a distraction from all their other failures, though.
Fighto!
Outrageous, hateful and biased decision. Yet more bullying of Japan. ALL compensation has already been paid. ALL issues have been settled. Japan should summon the SK Ambassador and lodge an official protest.
Unless Moon overrides this ruling, Japan should impose very big trade and tourism sanctions on SK. No more business or tourist visas granted.
bicultural
I hope these young koreans have not been brainwashed into hating all things Japanese. Otherwise, this will issue will never be resolved.