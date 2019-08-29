South Korean leader says Japan dishonest over wartime past

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday berated Japan for carrying out its plan to downgrade South Korea's trade status and reiterated that Tokyo was weaponizing trade to retaliate over political rows stemming from the countries' wartime history.
Moon said in a Cabinet meeting that Japan is being dishonest by insisting that its trade curbs weren't retaliation over historical issues, including South Korean court rulings that called for Japanese companies to offer reparations to aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II.
He said Japan should look "squarely at the past" and that its current actions were aggravating the pain and anger of South Koreans who suffered under Japan's brutal colonial rule of Korea from 1910 to 1945.
"Japan has yet to even state an honest reason for its economic retaliation .... No matter what excuse it provides as justification, it is clear that the Japanese government has linked historical issues to economic matters," Moon said.
Later Thursday, the countries' diplomats are expected to hold working-level meetings in Seoul to discuss the trade row and security issues related to North Korea.
Tokyo's recent moves to tighten controls on exports to South Korea, where major manufacturers like Samsung heavily rely on materials and parts imported from Japan, have touched off a full-blown diplomatic dispute.
Seoul plans to similarly downgrade Japan's trade status and terminate a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan that symbolized the countries' three-way security cooperation with the United States in face of North Korea's nuclear threat and China's growing influence. Following an angry reaction from Washington, Seoul said this week it could reconsider its decision to end the military agreement, which remains in effect until November, if Japan relists South Korea as a favored trade partner.
Tokyo has justified its trade curbs by raising unspecified security concerns over South Korea's export controls on sensitive materials that could be used for military purposes and denied Seoul's accusations that it was retaliating over the history row.
But Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga did say on Thursday that the issue surrounding wartime forced laborers was the "biggest problem in bilateral relations." Japan insists that all compensation matters were settled when the two countries normalized relations under a 1965 treaty and that the South Korean court rulings go against international law.
Suga said Tokyo will continue discussions with Seoul over the issue, but didn't specifically comment on Moon's remarks.
Moon said South Korea will employ a variety of measures to minimize the impact of the Japanese trade curbs on its trade-dependent economy.
"We will take this as an opportunity to elevate our economy to a new level by strengthening competitiveness of the manufacturing sector and other industries," Moon said. "As a sovereign state, we will also resolutely take steps to respond to Japan's unjust economic retaliation."
Japan's downgrading of South Korea's trade status, which took effect Wednesday, followed a July move to strengthen controls on exports of chemicals South Korean companies use to produce computer chips and displays for smartphones and TVs, which are among South Korea's key export items.
South Korea's removal from Tokyo's trade "whitelist" means that Japanese companies would need to apply for approval for each technology-related contract for South Korean export, rather than the simpler checks granted a preferential trade partner, which is still the status of the United States and others.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
expat
Pot, meet kettle...
itsonlyrocknroll
South Korean President Moon Jae-in must take responsibly for his own politically vitriolic and toxic idealogical dogmatic hostility, may I suggest a form of hatred, not only directed at Japans Government but also Japans people.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in dug a diplomatic hole he can't simply climb out of, however I am prepared to lend him a ladder I have handy in the garage.
Vince Black
yeah, and summer is hot...
CrazyJoe
Every time Japan agrees to give South Korea what it demands in order to mend ties, the South Koreans eventually break their promises and agreements with Japan.
What's the point of working with South Korea if the Koreans have no honor and will not abide by their agreements?
smithinjapan
Not really news to anyone with a brain and morals.
lincolnman
Very true. While there are plenty of far-right nuts in Japan that whitewash the country's history, the 1965 Agreement resolved all outstanding historical issues, and in turn Japan made significant monetary and infrastructure grants and investments in Korea. The Koreans abided by that Agreement until they realized that stirring up historical hate for Japan worked extremely well when you have a scandal that you'd like to divert attention from. Since the first democratic government in 1988, almost each ROK President has either been jailed for a crime or committed suicide as a result of a scandal.
Japan used to just "let it slide" when the Koreans would go on the we hate Japan rants - but they've clearly had enough. The Koreans reneging on the Comfort Women Agreement and then allowing the Korean courts to confiscate Japanese company-owned property in Korea was the last straw.
Moon, just like every other ROK President, is now in a corner of his own making - he fed the Japanese hysteria and now can't turn it off without looking weak.
Now the Justice Minister scandal is engulfing his Presidency - so he can't back down.
When will they learn...
tinawatanabe
Suga didn't say "forced laboreres", he said "Applicant workers from Korea"
Hillclimber
Those hisorical issues = the 1965 Agreement which South Korean courts ignored.
Moon is deliberately being kept in the dark over this, so that his reactions become so intense, that he will have no choice but to agree to talks with Japan on what they (the South Koreans) can do to stop the non-preferential treatment. It's such a key factor in South Korea's economy that it boggles the mind how they could be so naive to hinge so much on Japan's ability to fasttrack export approval, which in turn is dependent on the trustworthiness of a nation! And South Korea can no longer be trusted due to re-export violations they have yet to respond to!
Disillusioned
Unfortunately, there is some truth to what Moon is stating. Many Japanese historians have downplayed and denied the events of WW2. However, this is not an across the board thing and only done by a few extremists. Moon should not be using this as a platform to insight hatred within SK. Moon is only using this to gain more fame and to appear powerful to the SK people. I think he has dreams of becoming the people's god like his counterpart in the DPRK.
Sadly, these two countries will continue to spat. They are like two kids arguing over the lunches.