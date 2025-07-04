South Korean leader seeks early visit to Japan

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 30 days in office at Yeongbingwan of Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday expressed a strong desire to visit Japan at an early date, showing eagerness to forge cooperation in security and economic issues despite lingering disputes over history with its neighbor.

"I had actually planned to visit Japan soon, but I have heard they got very busy with an election, so we haven't been able to finalize the date yet," Lee said at a press conference in Seoul that coincided with the kickoff of Japan's upper house election campaign.

Noting that both countries are key allies of the United States and share liberal democratic values, Lee stressed the need for a "flexible and rational" approach in diplomacy and called for frequent bilateral exchanges through "shuttle diplomacy" involving the countries' leaders swapping visits.

"Let's meet frequently when needed, reduce misunderstandings, talk about issues, and cooperate wherever we can," Lee said when asked about Japan at the press conference, held to mark his 30th day in office.

Describing South Korea and Japan as "inseparable neighbors" who share common strategic interests, especially in responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, Lee stressed the importance of separating historical grievances, which he said were "unresolved," from cooperation.

Lee and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met last month in Canada on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit and reaffirmed their commitment to exchange regular visits.

Bilateral ties had long been fraught over issues stemming from Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 before beginning to improve under Lee's predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee and Ishiba agreed in their June meeting to build on the recent thaw in relations.

Lee also reaffirmed his support for Japan's efforts to resolve the issue of its citizens abducted in the past by North Korea, saying South Korea sympathizes with the pain of the victims and their families. Seoul has also sought to secure the return of its own citizens abducted by its northern neighbor.

Regarding relations with countries other than Japan, Lee said he will continue to emphasize the strong alliance with the United States and trilateral cooperation also involving Japan to safeguard peace and people's lives. He also pledged to improve relations with China and Russia to achieve the same goal.

On policy toward North Korea, Lee vowed to enhance communication and cooperation to repair bilateral ties, which deteriorated under the hardline stance taken by Yoon.

"We should work to gradually ease tensions, step by step," Lee said, referring to North Korea's halt of loudspeakers blaring eerie noises toward South Korea last month in response to the South's suspension of loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts along the border.

