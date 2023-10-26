S Korean scholar acquitted of defaming sex slavery victims during Japan colonial rule

South Korea’s top court on Thursday cleared a scholar of charges of defaming the Korean victims of sexual slavery during Japanese colonial rule, in a contentious book published in 2013.
Thursday’s ruling in the criminal case of Park Yu-ha isn’t the end of her long-running legal battle, as she faces a separate civil suit filed by ex-sex slaves. She’s suffered harsh public criticism over her book “Comfort Women of the Empire,” triggering debates over the scope of freedom of speech in South Korea.
In 2017, the Seoul High Court fined Park, an emeritus professor at Seoul’s Sejong University, 10 million won ($7,360) over some of the expressions she used in her book to describe Korean women who were forced to serve as sex slaves for Japan’s troops during the first half of the 20th century.
But the Supreme Court ruled Thursday it was difficult to determine those expressions constituted criminal defamation, saying it was more appropriate to assess them as Park’s academic arguments or expression of her personal opinions.
The court said that “restrictions on the freedom of academic expressions must be minimal.” It still said that when scholars publicize their studies, they must strive to protect others’ privacy and dignity and to respect their freedom and rights to self-determination.
Prosecutors and Park’s critics earlier accused her of defaming ex-sex slaves by writing that they were proud of their jobs and had comrade-like relationships with Japanese soldiers while the Japanese military wasn’t officially involved in the forceful mobilization of sex slaves.
The Supreme Court said it sent Park’s case back to the Seoul High Court to make a new ruling on her. The procedure means that Park will be declared not guilty at the high court unless new evidence against her come out, according to Supreme Court officials.
Park welcomed the ruling. “I think today’s verdict is a ruling about whether the freedom of thought exists in Republic of Korea,” she wrote on Facebook.
In a separate civil suit, a Seoul district court in 2016 ordered Park to pay 10 million won ($7,360) each to nine of the ex-Korean sex slaves who sued her. An appellate trial on that case is still under way, according to media reports.
Sexual slavery is a highly emotional issue in South Korea, where many still harbor strong resentment against the 1910-45 Japanese colonial occupation.
Historians say tens of thousands of women from around Asia, many of them Koreans, were sent to front-line military brothels to provide sex to Japanese soldiers. The term “comfort women," which was used in the title of Park's book, is an euphemism for the sex slaves.
Japan issued an apology in 1993 after a government investigation concluded many women were taken against their will and “lived in misery under a coercive atmosphere.” However, there has been a strong backlash from South Korea and elsewhere to comments by Japanese politicians who spoke about a lack of documentary proof the women were forcibly recruited, in an apparent attempt to gloss over Tokyo's wartime atrocities.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Moonraker
Seems so unlikely.
Meiyouwenti
I admire professor Park’s academic sincerity and courage. It seems like fact-based study of history has finally arrived in Korea. Hope to see all the mindless civil lawsuits against her dismissed or dropped.
obladi
It does seem like the court made the correct decision: her views are her views and it's not defamation to express them.
OssanAmerica
There exists a mountain of evidence that counters the SK narrative on the CW issue, most of it fanned by activists like the Chong Dae-hyup. They propagated the story that all CWs were kidnapped, some 200,000 of them and they were all kept as slaves and raped. These claims defied both historiocal evidence and common sense. Proffessor Park of Sejong Univ was one of the few South Korean scholars who tried to examine the issue from both sides based on factual evidence. Prof Sarah Soh of Univ of San Fransico was another one.
The anti-J sentiment in South Korea had reached a crescendo to the extent that scholars who did not tow the line on the narrative were prosecuted. As long as SK silenced any opposing views, no progress could ever be made to examine historical evidence objectovely, and therefore, the issue would remain contested perpetually. This is manifested in thge previous SK Pres Moon unilaterally ripping up the "Permanent and Irreversible" Comfort Womem Agreement of 2015 signed by boh South Korea and Japan.
Seems that under the Yoon administration the light at the end of the tunnel may finally become visible.
Speed
Why she was sued and had to go to court is oppressive censorship.
Desert Tortoise
So one of my father's tasks as a US soldier on the occupation of Italy at the close of WWII was to check to see if the US Army medical cards carried by the local prostitutes were up to date. If their last check up was more than a year ago, they were put on a US Army train and sent to the US Army hospital in Naples for a physical exam, blood tests and any remedial health care the tests indicated were necessary O_O Once they received the Army Medical Corps stamp of approval they were issued a new medical card and put on another US Army train back to where they came from.
"Camp followers" are a centuries old feature of armies. Not a nice thing perhaps but life is messy that way.
Wandora
"What did you do in the War, Grandad?"
ableko45
This is not a judgement on the truth or veracity of the book LOL
Fighto!
Professor Paku is very brave and honest. She will be seen as a hero in Japan - and absolutely hated by Koreans.
If the left-wing, Japan hating previous government was in place, they would never have allowed this court decision.
SAME#
Anyone who thinks that women would be OK with having sex with more than 1 guy, everyday, during the war is clearly deluded.
Yes they were forced because anyway, what other choice would there be for them? Having meals and a roof would be what everyone wants during war time.
Fredrik
Hmm, no women commenting on this? Forced prostitution? No problem! Well, at least if you are a man.
quercetum
Sadly many Japanese love to deflect and shift the dialogue from sex slaves to prostitutes. They think if some of the sex slaves were actually prostitutes, then surely all of them must have been prostitutes. Logic is not their strength.
Similarly, that some were kidnapped does not mean all were. Some were camp followers while others were dragged to the brothels kicking and screaming. Some were proud to service the military while others were tricked into the Japanese military’s system of slavery.
The sex slave issue pertains to those who were forced against their will to be sex slaves. Others, especially those who were willing to make such a living, aren’t really within the scope of the discussion of sex slaves, are they.
Trying to whitewash the past to say all of them were prostitutes ignores the many testimonies given by the actual women who were forced like slaves to have sex, sometimes a hundred men or more per testimonies.
And to say all of them were kidnapped and dragged from villages to be slaves also ignores the ones who willingly participated in the trade and such evidence as provided by the emeritus professor at Seoul’s Sejong University.
opheliajadefeldt
FredrikToday 12:31 pm JST
Hmm, no women commenting on this? Forced prostitution? No problem! Well, at least if you are a man...............................Any kind of forced prostitution, trafficking, child sex abuse is abhorrent. As a young woman, I cannot even imagine what these poor Korean women had to suffer, yet this still happens the world over to this very day.
browny1
quercetum - balanced points.
The fact exists that sex slaves / prostitutes were also in many of the Japanese occupied countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Malayasia, China, Indonesia, New Guinea, Burma, Taiwan etc. Local women were the main people pressed into the brothel trade with also a fair number of Europeans and Australians.
Testimony exists from many of these women who tell quite harrowing tales of trickery, coercion, confinement and severe treatment.
Amongst these women - for sure there were professional prostitutes even Japanese - the fact that there are so many accounts contrary to the "happy well paid prostitute" narrative, one must accept that enslavement horrors did occur.
And if they did occur in these territories, there is reason to believe that they also occurred in Korea, China etc.
It would be absurd to think otherwise.
Japan's brutalization of it's own forces (and citizens) in a top down hierarchical structure, leaves little doubt as to whether they'd consider the human rights / welfare of foreign women in war time.
Redemption
I wonder if she interviewed any of the actual victims?
Gabor Fabricius
Finally this means that there is freedom of speech in Korea, the truth about comfort women can be told and written in word history
browny1
Ha Ha - gotta laugh. Suddenly - like within 1 hour 12 thumbs down after none all day.
No discussion. No comments giving contrary opinions. No voice.
I mean - who are these peeps? Bots?
I believe all my points are valid and factual. They are not wild opinions.
So why the lack of debate?
Can only mean they have nothing to say.
John-San
Yes Korean women were lining.up for these positions. Like some women enjoy the privileges that came with the lifestyle. Some Korean women even end up partnering with the Japanese officers who were misstesses. This always happen in war. Some women see sex as a top shelf commodity during hard times. But there was a minority that were force into sex work. These girl came from very poor families which for these parents selling a daughter was the norm.
kennyG
Hecks. Perhaps they are all tired of your kind of same old garbage repeated.
Read the book by this author first and come back. She never denied genuine victims on the battle fields
Samit Basu
@Meiyouwenti
Actually the supreme court reaffirmed that most of her quotes in dispute were indeed factually incorrect.
Does that mean her personal speech get no free speech protection, that's what the court ruled on.
This was a free speech of factually incorrect statements case, not if comfort women were forced or not case.
Park still faces civil damages case from comfort women, which is harder to escape because the supreme court ruled her statements regarding comfort women were factually incorrect.
@obladi
Indeed, the court found most of her views are factually incorrect but is nevertheless protected by free speech/academic freedom.
@Desert Tortoise
Except that comfort women aren't camp followers; they are kidnapped at gunpoint.
Keepyer Internetpoints
Its very obvious and simple what happened. EVERYTHING happened. ALL that is being claimed by ALL parties happened, to some degree. And anyone claiming that ONLY X or Y happened is either a fool or a liar.
But here I don't know if Park is the problem, or the writer of the article is.
Yes, some comfort women were sex slaves. But some were voluntary professionals. And even some voluntary professionals were later forced to be sex slaves. What is meant by "ex-sex slave" in the bit I quoted? Of course its far-fetched to claim that a slave was proud of their "job", but a voluntary professional prostitute darn well could and in fact, quite likely should be. But even a slave could take pride in their slave duties as a defense mechanism.
As for the Japanese military not being "officially" (
Keepyer Internetpoints
....seems I triggered some macro or something, so my post was cut.
Continued.....As for the Japanese military not being "officially" (key word) involved in procuring sex slaves, that's going to depend on how "officially" is being defined at any given moment.
My understanding is that the final years of the empire were pretty much chaos. And what is "official" in a sea of chaos is hard to determine.
But what is obvious is that Japanese officials and soldiers, and Korean officials, soldiers AND brokers were involved in coercing, tricking, and kidnapping Korean girls and women to be sex slaves.
Its in the DENIAL that any of these things happening where the lie is. IT pretty much ALL happened and both sides are speaking truth right past the other.