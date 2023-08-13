S Koreans rally against Japanese plans to release treated nuclear wastewater into sea

Anxious about Japan’s impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital on Saturday. Protesters called for Tokyo to abandon the plans, and expressed anger toward Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks.
Saturday’s rally was the latest of weekslong protests since the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese discharge plans in July, saying that the process would meet international safety standards and pose negligible environmental and health impacts.
The safety of the wastewater release plans has also been advocated by the government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who in recent months has actively taken steps to repair long-strained ties with its fellow United States ally in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats.
The Japanese government has said the wastewater release is set to start this summer, but it has not confirmed a specific date.
Wearing raincoats and holding signs that read, “We oppose the disposal of Fukushima’s contaminated water,” and, “No radioactive material is safe for the sea,” the demonstrators marched in light rain through the streets of downtown Seoul. The rallies were proceeding peacefully and there were no immediate reports of clashes or injuries.
South Korea has been trying to calm people’s fears of food contamination and environmental risks ahead of the release of Fukushima’s wastewater, including expanding radiation tests on seafood at the country’s major fish markets and even testing sand from its southern and western beaches. None of the tests have so far triggered safety concerns, Jeon Jae-woo, an official at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, said during a briefing Friday.
Park Ku-yeon, first vice minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said South Korea was hoping to wrap up working-level consultations with Japan next week over allowing South Korean experts to participate in the monitoring of the release process.
Liberal opposition lawmakers controlling the country’s National Assembly have accused Yoon’s government of putting people’s health at risk while trying to improve bilateral ties.
The Democratic Party said this week that it plans to file a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Council to highlight the what it says are perils posed by the release of Fukushima’s wastewater, and question whether the IAEA properly reviewed the risks before greenlighting the discharge plans.
The party also urged Yoon to reverse his position and use a trilateral summit later this month with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden to state Seoul’s opposition to the wastewater release.
The safety of Fukushima’s wastewater has been a sensitive issue for years between the U.S. allies. South Korea and Japan have been working in recent months to repair relations long strained over wartime historical grievances to address shared concerns such as the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s assertive foreign policy.
A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and contaminate their cooling water.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the facility, has been collecting, filtering, and storing the water in hundreds of tanks, which will reach their capacity in early 2024.
Japan first announced plans to discharge the treated water into the sea in 2018, saying the water will be further diluted by seawater before being released in a carefully controlled process that will take decades to complete.
The water is being treated with what’s called an Advanced Liquid Processing System, which is designed to reduce the amounts of more than 60 selected radionuclides releasable levels — except for tritium, which officials say is safe for humans if consumed in small amounts.
Junichi Matsumoto, the corporate officer in charge of treated water management for TEPCO, pledged in a news conference last month to conduct careful sampling and analysis of the water to make sure its release is safely carried out in accordance with IAEA standards.
sakurasuki
Put blame on Tsunami? Why that plant and cooling system is designed and put in a way that can be impacted by Tsunami?
https://news.usc.edu/86362/fukushima-disaster-was-preventable-new-study-finds/
WA4TKG
Are they going paid W1000 an hour? Like the “protesters” at Camp Hansen/Schwab ?
Legrande
Where's Yoon and his wife to reassure Japan that it's ok?
englisc aspyrgend
Are these the usual rent-a-crowd or just the honest but ignorant? I suspect the usual emotional but uninformed reaction to anything with the word nuclear attached to it.
Andy
Do you really think a handful of Koreans will sway TEPCO and their corrupt Government cronies. The radioactive waste will be dumped regardless.
Mark
If and when DEAD sea life starts washing ashore including deformed fishes and other mammals only then we may fully understand the impact of this radioactive water, until then we may just have to sit, wait, and see but then it may be too late as usual.
nosuke
Late August tepco plans to release the delicious water and no one has the power to stop them. Your better safe eating Kikuchi fried rice
Larr Flint
Yesterday I went to Muji and they had fresh Fukushima peaches stand that you could try for free.
No Japanese person tried it, only unaware foreigners.
The release of water shouldn't even start.
Strangerland
I heard lots of Japanese people were eating them. You must not have been there long. Or did you stand there and happen to count?
Fighto!
Why aren't they protesting their own nation who have dumpd a lot more radioactive by products into the ocean than Japan over the past 10 years?
Pure hatred of Japan on show. Nothing more.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
It's unfair for Koreans to have their water polluted by the mistakes and mismanagement of a massive, corrupt, Japanese energy company.
They have every right to protest.
The locals here should be protesting too imo. But it would be 'bad manners'
Harry_Gatto
Do you realise that (KR)W1000 per hour equates to just $0.75 or around JPY 100? In any case this has nothing to do with Okinawa so stay on topic or get off the pot.
Taking out the trash
Well said and other countries are doing the same including France, US among others. It is not about science. It is about hate of Japan.
Garthgoyle
It's good to stand against the release of any kind of radioactive material into nature.
But knowing South Koreans, none of those people care about the ambient, at all. They just want another excuse to say they hate Japan (due to their indoctrination of hate).
Fredrik
We call this democracy. Why so much anti-democracy comments on this article?
N. Knight
Mad considering they have no problem with China releasing more highly contaminated water as part of normal operations of their nuclear power plants.
Lunatic fringe populist followers whipped up to a frenzy.
Agent_Neo
Democracy? What they are doing is nothing more than simple nationality discrimination. Anti-Japan activities are a matter of course for racist Koreans, and it is not a problem to be solved now.
No matter how much contaminated water comes out of nuclear power plants in China or South Korea, no matter how much the concentration is higher than Japan, they cannot forgive only Japan. What they are doing is definitely discriminatory.
Koreans are the majority of the population who have been imprinted from childhood that Japan is evil in everything and Korea is absolute justice. This is the result of the so-called anti-Japanese education.
They don't listen to correct information about Japan, and only see what they want to believe and what they want to see.
There is no truth or scientific basis for it.
Richard Burgan
Another example of the fact that there are stupid people in every country. First, many people don't know what radiation is or where it comes from, and they surely don't know about radiation safety. These are not the people you should listen to. Secondly, the water that will be discharged will be diluted so much that you won't even be able to measure the radiation it emits. The "boogie man"s more dangerous than the water that will be released. South Koreans should be solving real problems like North Korea. Kim Jong Un is much more dangerous.