Speculation of double election winds down in political circles

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering ruling out the possibility of holding a "double election" this summer by dissolving the lower house due to opposition from his coalition partner, senior administration officials said Monday.

The Komeito party, the junior coalition partner of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, has been opposed to the idea of calling a snap general election to coincide with the triennial election for half of the seats in the upper house, wary of losing ground in both chambers of parliament.

Abe himself was also concerned about winning fewer seats in the House of Representatives, or the lower house, where the ruling bloc holds more than a two-thirds majority, the officials said.

The House of Councillors election is expected to be held on July 21, with official campaigning starting July 4, according to the officials.

Some lawmakers had expected Abe to delay a planned consumption tax hike in October and seek a mandate for it in a general election.

The current six-year term for half of the upper house members will expire on July 28. The upper house lawmakers completing their terms in July won their seats in the 2013 election when Abe's LDP scored a landslide victory, leading many to believe the ruling bloc may struggle to maintain its strength.

Some LDP members believe advantage should be taken of the start of the new Reiwa Era following the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, which created a festive mood in Japan and could be a plus for the ruling coalition.

"The results of our surveys on the outlook for the upper house election are not bad," a senior LDP lawmaker said.

Abe is expected to make a final decision after he returns on Friday from a two-day trip to Iran. His schedule is tight as he will host a Group of 20 summit in Osaka on June 28 and 29.

"It will likely be held on July 21," Natsuo Yamaguchi, who heads Komeito, said Sunday about the upper house election during a stump speech.

In a set of election pledges unveiled Friday, the LDP placed more weight on foreign policy and defense among six pillars after signs have emerged showing that Japan's economic growth may be fragile despite the prime minister's "Abenomics" policy mix.

The LDP said in its election platform that it will aim to raise the consumption tax to 10 percent in October from the current 8 percent.

Abe has already postponed the tax hike to 10 percent twice and another delay is seen as difficult as the government has already decided to allocate part of its expected revenue to enhancing child care support.

Abe has said the tax hike plan will go ahead barring a shock on the scale of the 2008 financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

Although a technical factor played a big part and domestic demand lacked strength, Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.2 percent in January to March, government data showed Monday.

