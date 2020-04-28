Stimulus steps cannot easily buoy coronavirus-hit economy: Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that stimulus cannot provide an easy cure for the coronavirus-hit economy, underlining the difficulty of fighting a slowdown that some believe could be severer than the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Speaking in parliament, Abe said uncertainty about the coronavirus epidemic is making the current economic situation "psychologically more challenging" than the Depression, though the nature of the two crises is different.

"If we engage in economic activity, it will affect people's health and life. Unfortunately, we're not in a situation in which stimulus steps will immediately work," Abe said during a session of the lower house budget committee.

The first priority is to end the spread of the coronavirus infections before aiming for a strong economic recovery, he said.

"To bring an end (to the epidemic), it's essential that we have treatment drugs and vaccines. We will strive to develop an effective vaccine as soon as possible and prevail," he said.

Japan has been placed under a nationwide state of emergency through May 6. People have been asked to refrain from nonessential outings and businesses to suspend operations, although the situation is different from the hard lockdowns seen in some other countries and cities overseas.

Abe's remarks came as the Diet started deliberating on an extra budget for the current fiscal year from April to launch an emergency scheme to distribute 100,000 yen ($930) per person to help them ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The 25.69 trillion yen draft budget is a reworked version as Abe decided on a rare revision to secure funding for the cash handout plan pushed by Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Abe had questioned the effectiveness of an across-the-board cash distribution scheme and the ruling coalition initially agreed to limit recipients to households struggling to cope with income drops.

The budget plan is expected to clear the House of Representatives on Wednesday with the backing of both ruling and opposition parties, setting the stage for approval by the House of Councillors on Thursday.

As the world's third-largest economy is on the brink of recession, the government has compiled a 108.2 trillion yen economic package, which is equivalent to about 20 percent of gross domestic product.

During the parliamentary session, Abe said Japan took bold fiscal and monetary steps to emerge from the economic malaise during the Great Depression that began with a market crash on Wall Street in 1929.

"Although the nature (of the economic slowdown) is different, it's important to carry out bold fiscal and monetary steps at the right time," Abe said.

