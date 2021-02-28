Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

PR chief at center of scandal involving Suga's son hospitalized after resigning

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

The public relations chief for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resigned after she acknowledged she had a 70,000 yen dinner paid for by a broadcaster.

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told the Diet on Monday that Makiko Yamada had resigned. She was hospitalized for two weeks for an illness and can’t carry on her duties, and Suga accepted the resignation, Kato said. Details of her sickness were not given.

Yamada had been grilled recently by opposition lawmakers about the 2019 dinner and had been scheduled to answer more questions Monday. She had previously said she did not remember or was not fully aware of the circumstances.

Yamada's job included the responsibility of picking reporters to ask questions at Suga's news conferences.

The broadcaster in question, Tohokushinsha Film Corp, employs Suga’s son. That has raised suspicions of cronyism in a nation where plum jobs are often hard to come by without connections.

Accepting lavish wining and dining is a violation of regulations overseeing bureaucrats’ ethics. There were several such dinners the ministry officials had allegedly accepted, including cab fares.

Other ministry bureaucrats reportedly at the dinner have been penalized. The president of Tohokushinsha resigned last month.

Yamada had held other bureaucratic jobs, including at the ministry overseeing telecommunications. Suga was a minister there before becoming prime minister.

The ministry has the authority to award bandwidth usage rights to broadcasters.

Public anger against Suga’s administration has been growing amid the scandals and as Japan pushes ahead with the Tokyo Olympics despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Yamada had been seen as a role model of female leadership in a nation that has lagged in gender equality.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Hiding out in hospital, and depriving another patient of a room...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog