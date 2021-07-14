"Suga apologizes for asking wholesalers to facilitate alcohol ban"

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized Wednesday for his administration's controversial request that drinks wholesalers stop supplying liquor to restaurants and bars that have defied an alcohol sales ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
"I offer my apologies for causing trouble to many people," Suga told reporters a day after the government withdrew last week's request that wholesalers stop supplying establishments in areas under the COVID-19 state of emergency that have continued serving alcohol.
The move came as members of the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have scrambled to contain the fallout from the controversy with an eye on a general election set to be held by this fall.
"It was an unwise remark ahead of the lower house election. Unless we quickly contain it, it will affect the cabinet approval rate," said a former member of Cabinet.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, who suggested the plan, similarly apologized the previous day for "causing confusion and anxiety."
Unwilling wholesalers pushed back against government pressure to cut off supplies, with eateries hit hard by the pandemic also unhappy with the development.
Frustration over the request, along with an already retracted government plan to solicit financial institutions' help in enforcing the alcohol ban, has led to calls for Nishimura to step down.
The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan called for Nishimura's resignation, with its Diet affairs chief Jun Azumi saying Nishimura is "unfit as a commander" in the fight against the coronavirus.
"If he stays, Prime Minister Suga would then be responsible (for Nishimura's actions)," Azumi told reporters after meeting his LDP counterpart Hiroshi Moriyama.
Prior to the meeting, the CDPJ, Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People agreed to call for the resignation of Nishimura.
Suga declined to comment on the status of Nishimura, saying only that it is important that the minister "explain (government anti-virus policies) in detail."
Nishimura has shrugged off calls for him to resign as a minister over the matter.
Under the COVID-19 state of emergency currently covering the capital and southern Japan's Okinawa through Aug. 22, restaurants and bars are prohibited from serving alcohol and are required to close by 8 p.m.
Some dining establishments have defied the restrictions amid the government's slow payment of "cooperation money" for businesses that comply.
The controversy flared up at a time when the government and members of the House of Representatives have become wary of scandals with a general election looming.
The lower house members' term expires on Oct. 21 and Suga's term as the LDP leader, and hence prime minister, ends on Sept. 30.© KYODO
Boku Dayo
He should do "dogeza".
Asiaman7
“Gomen ne.”
P. Smith
Is there an executive committee to make bad decisions? Wtf?
The Nomad
We don't need you to apologize, just want you to stop lying! Can't politicians just for once speak the truth? People apologize for mistakes not lies!!
Tell_me_bout_it
It's like kids in charge of this government.
Some dude
(Regular voice) Sorry (sotto voce) …but you’ll still vote for us. I know it and you know it.
A Canadian
First the J-gov asks financial institutions to cut off financial ties to those restaurants and now coercing alcohol wholesalers??? They try to get others to do their dirty work because of their own incompetence. If they had done their jobs properly and gotten everyone vaccinated in a timely fashion, we wouldn't be in this mess.
Derek Grebe
Has there ever been a more charisma-free PM than Suga?
I thought Fukida was dull, but blimey, this bloke is like a Dementor.
He can't even make interesting gaffes.
It doesn't matter how low the cabinet approval rate goes, the next election will go to the LDP the same as always. To all intents and purposes, this is a one-party state.
Do the hustle
Oh, grow a pair Suga! This was a great initiative that would encourage these unscrupulous bar and restaurant owners to tow the line and follow ‘commonsense’ Covid guidelines. Now, they know their leader is just a paper tiger and they will continue to disregard the regulations to further spread the virus.
descendent
Straight up mafioso tactics by the J-govt.
Hideomi Kuze
Biggest cause of domestic infection in Japan is incompetent government who has been distracted with economy or Olympics since last January.
But they always search target to push their responsibility to others.
Sam Watters
Ridiculous excuse for a Prime Minister.
Cricky
LDPs response is a kaleidoscope of Buffoonery, there is no leader, there is no capability to make timely decisions. And absolutely no understanding about those that pay there wages. Their bubble continues its velocity further from reality every day.
Nobnaga
this dude is not right in his mind i mean look at him lol
Michael Machida
"Suga apologizes for asking wholesalers to facilitate alcohol ban"
In reference to this article:
What a buffoon. Can't do anything right.
JGhetto
Seems fabulous a leader in my opinion if you compare him to people like Pol Pot, Saddam, Musulini, Hitler, Trump, The Czars et al...
umbrella
Derek Grebe
Love it! Best comment of the day!