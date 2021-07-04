Suga 'humbly accepts' failure of LDP to win majority in Tokyo assembly

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he "humbly accepts" the failure of his Liberal Democratic Party and its ally Komeito to win a majority of seats in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly in the previous day's election.
The vote had been closely watched as a bellwether for how Japan's ruling coalition will fare in the general election, which must be held by the fall.
"I humbly accept the fact that we could not win a majority as promised," Suga told reporters at his office. "Our Tokyo branch and headquarters will analyze the outcome together and prepare for next time."
The premier has suggested he will dissolve the House of Representatives, the more powerful chamber of the bicameral parliament, for a general election before his term as LDP leader ends in September. The current four-year terms of lower house members expire on Oct 21.
But the results of the assembly election are sure to be a confidence-shaker for Suga, whose public support has already fallen amid dissatisfaction with his COVID-19 response and concerns over going ahead with the Tokyo Olympics, set to begin on July 23.
The LDP did manage to displace Tomin First no Kai, the regional party founded by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, as the largest force in the assembly.
"We will do our utmost to fulfill our responsibility to the people of Tokyo," Suga said.
One of the focuses of the assembly election was whether the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should still be held, and if so, how many spectators should be allowed.
Games organizers decided last month that venues can be filled to 50 percent of capacity with a maximum of 10,000 fans, but are now planning to lower the threshold to 5,000 as the capital sees a rebound in coronavirus cases and appears unlikely to be able to exit a quasi-state of emergency.
Asked for his thoughts on parties such as Tomin First, which is calling for zero spectators, and the Japanese Communist Party, which says the Olympics should be canceled, securing a solid number of seats in the assembly, Suga simply said any decision would be made along with organizers.
Suga said the spectator cap will be decided by five games organizers including the Japanese organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee regardless of the assembly election results.© KYODO
29 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
BS! If he truly accepts the failure, he would be resigning today!
stickman1760
Does take any analysis at all. You forced a dangerous potential super spreader event on the people of Tokyo and they are angry. You chose Thomas Bach over the people of Tokyo. What’s to analyze? Don’t waste your time
Bob Fosse
It’s very regrettable he thought he could do more than grow strawberries and so many believed it.
tamanegi
"We will do our utmost to fulfill our responsibility to the people of Tokyo," Suga said.
Thankyou Prime Minister Suga. Always heartful.
kurisupisu
Suga doesn’t have to worry with his penchant for steak,cavalier attitude to mask wearing and his two jet planes-he doesn’t have to be humble at all!
Some dude
As the saying goes, he has much to be humble about.
kurisupisu
Let him eat lobster instead of steak!
That'll humble him!
marcelito
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he "humbly accepts" the failure of his Liberal Democratic Party "
This empty phrase coming out of the mouth of any LDP politician means jack all....they always " humbly accept " and " humbly ask for understanding" but always do what's best for them and give public the finger. Every. Single. Time...
"We will do our utmost to fulfill our responsibility to the people of Tokyo," Suga said."
No, you will not....LDP never does. Fact....Are you cancelling / postponing the Olympics in line with majority of voters consistently telling you to do so? No? So stop the BS.
NipponGlory
i fully support the LDP and thankfully many others do, as we can see from their increase of seats. They are now the biggest party! :)
virusrex
This failure was easy to see coming, and it could have been prevented by listening to the experts and scientists from the beginning and accelerated the vaccination efforts while cancelling the olympics. He decided to avoid doing both things, which can only make people think what could be so important that he choose to sacrifice so much of the political power of his party by insisting on the multiple mistakes.
Reckless
Sounds like Suga hit a triple. Not bad. I expect he will stay on as Prime Minister if the Olympics go well.
gakinotsukai
we noticed that a long time ago. Politicians over people for you.
Robert Cikki
Ah, yes, the good old-fashioned meetings. Everyone knows why, but no one want's to say it out loud. So let's have a meeting, dine out, etc. That'll buy us some time.
Or how to say a sentence but not actually say anything. Empty words without any meaning. If he was serious, he would have proposed specific steps in advance. I am constantly amazed at how our fellow citizens buy into these empty words.
Pukey2
If you were that humble, you would not run in the next election later this year. Actions speak louder than words.
noriahojanen
The Games will be held (or else) within a few weeks while the term for Tokyo assemblymen lasts four years. It is the IOC, not Tokyo who has sole authority to cancel or modify the plan. The Olympics is irrelevant as an election pledge.
Fortunately (?) Komeito has retained all 23 candidates. I think their estimate was super-optimistic or simply inaccurate.
William77
Amazing how the regime can still keep so many votes despite all the scandals.
A weak opposition plus a conservative mindset of voters mixed with the apathetic population are a perfect cocktail to keep these dinosaurs at the helm.
In any other modern democracy the opposition would overtake.
I said that many times and for all you expats who lived or are still living in Japan.
Nothing will change,Japan doesn’t like changes.
TheReds
I thought Abe, Aso, Fukuda, Nodam Hatoyama, etc, were all are bad but now it seems Suga has top them all.
marcelito
Sounds like Suga hit a triple. Not bad. I expect he will stay on as Prime Minister if the Olympics go well.
I sure hope he stays on and leads LDP to the autumn election. With him at the helm LDP is guaranteed to loose more seats than if he was replaced by someone without the corona response baggage. Jiminto will hang onto govt thanks to the riggged system and a few election bribes to the inaka farmers and the elderly ( no doubt to be announced in a matter of months ) but thanks to Suga leading them will see their majority reduced. So yeah...hang in there Yoshi.
Sandoval
If I were PM, taking into consideration the current situation I would not call those results a failure. He should be happy that they got extra seats this time.
Matej
get lost,you "leader" with charisma of wet rag!
Jandworld
Weak opposition, to move, as in “no change best as is right now”
Hideomi Kuze
Japan's mainstream TV channels always avoid to mention about election after public announcement of election under the name of political equality.
It one of main causes of low vote rate in Japan, and had brought advantage to LDP.
But LDP and its ally failed to win majority at Tokyo.
shogun36
You’re not humbled, till the Iron Sheik humbles you.
Luddite
It ain’t rocket science, no analysis needed, all you needed to do was listen to Tokyoites. Olympics and covid, both were grossly mishandled.
obladi
I think the LDP will let him twist in the wind a bit more....
Karyuudo
The LDP has gotten far too comfortable in their position. All of these old fogies in power need to be held accountable and tossed in the next election. Unfortunately I don't think Japanese pay enough attention to their politics in order to make a positive change happen in their country.
as_the_crow_flies
Mmkay then, would you accept my (humble) suggestion that you must be very very tired, your batteries died months ago, and that you and your party go forthwith and multiply?
Reckless
Suga-san made the time to pray for those poor children run over by a drunk trucker in Chiba recently. He has some semblance of humanity. The last guy had nothing but pride and I would rather have Suga than him.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
At least, Prime-minister Suga can say sorry.