Suga says he intends to resign

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will not run for re-election as party leader this month, effectively ending his tenure after just one year, his party's secretary general said.
Suga announced his intention to resign at an emergency meeting of senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.
"Today at the executive meeting, (party) president Suga said he wants to focus his efforts on anti-coronavirus measures and will not run in the leadership election," Nikai said. "Honestly, I'm surprised. It's truly regrettable. He did his best but after careful consideration, he made this decision."
The shock announcement comes with Suga's approval ratings at an all-time low over his government's handling of the response to the pandemic.
But it was a decision that had not been foreshadowed, with Suga dropping no hints of his plans to leave office after just a single year in power and before contesting his first general election.
He came to office last year, stepping into the post left empty when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons.
Suga had been widely expected to seek reelection as LDP leader in a vote set for Sept 29, with most speculation surrounding only how soon after that he would call a general election.
The election must be called by late October, and the LDP is expected to remain in power but possibly lose seats as a result of Suga's unpopularity.
His government's approval rating has nosedived to an all-time low of 31.8 percent according to a poll by the Kyodo news agency last month.
And recent reports about his plans for a cabinet reshuffle, as an attempt to remedy his unpopularity, appeared to be insufficient.
Suga has been battered by his government's response to the pandemic, with Japan struggling through a record fifth wave of the virus after a slow start to its vaccine program.
Much of the country is currently under virus restrictions, and the measures have been in place in some areas for almost the entire year.
But they have been insufficient to stop a surge in cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant, even as the vaccine program has picked up pace with nearly 43 percent of the population fully inoculated.
Japan has recorded nearly 16,000 deaths during the pandemic.
The 72-year-old Suga's election as prime minister last year capped a lengthy political career.
Before taking the top office he served in the prominent role of chief cabinet secretary, and he had earned a fearsome reputation for wielding his power to control Japan's sprawling and powerful bureaucracy.
The son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher, Suga was raised in rural Akita in northern Japan and put himself through college after moving to Tokyo by working at a factory.
He was elected to his first office in 1987 as a municipal assembly member in Yokohama, and entered parliament in 1996.© 2021 AFP
thepersoniamnow
And thats actually alright by me.
He was assigned to take Abe’s place to begin with if I’m not mistaken.
Two quitters during Corona, is there anyone ready to lead Japan?
John
Yea there is, just you may not like how Kishida will do it. Japan will emulate France in a matter of months
LotusKobe
What a pity! With Suga as president of the LDP, the general election would have looked bleak for the LDP. A new "old face" will get more votes from the people who are easily tricked.
gokai_wo_maneku
Suga should stay for stability. Other LDP members are even more questionable than Suga.
noriahojanen
Bad for Suga, but his quick way-out is straightforward and life-saving for the LDP. Publicity will run high ahead of the general elections.
For Suga, please now focus on corona warfare.
Asiaman7
Celebrate the arrival Prime Minister Kishida, if you think that's going to be much of a change.
cracaphat
Without the so-called "Triple A" support there was no way he could stay.Suga had no habatsu himself.Clearly Abe wants a yes-man and Kishida has the look and weakness,to fulfill what Abe wants to achieve.Though he had 8 years himself to do.
The Nomad
Good riddance!
アーメド
Well he obviously knew he would get thrashed in the election so he is quitting a.k.a running away just like Abe.
Whether it be Kishida or anyone else, as long as they are from the LDP, I doubt anything will change but let's hope Kishida fulfills his promise of helping businesses.
JK
How about electing a young woman as a leader?
Gaijinjland
Good. He's been a terrible leader. But I guess Japan is back to revolving 1 year PM's. At least Abe gave Japan stability.
Lovecrafting
wishful thinking and I’d like to see that too, but the day that’ll happen, Godzilla himself will wake up to come and see it with it’s own eyes!
Matej
a bit too late mr "charisma"?
oyatoi
Blind Freddy could’ve predicted Suga’s decision not to contest the upcoming leadership ballot. He’s far better playing the stoney faced spokesperson apparatchik than in his present incarnation. The could do worse than putting the old warhorse in charge of communicating the content of the runes to the plebeians. In Japanese life, as we saw with his predecessor Abe, there is such a thing as a second act.
Flute
Is Abe's tummy fixed ?
venze
Suga must have felt he has done his part to see through the Olympic Games. So..
But then where comes a new competent leader to replace him?