politics

Suga says Japan will cooperate with G7 to stop Afghanistan from becoming hotbed of terrorism

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Japan will closely cooperate with the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and other countries “to stop Afghanistan from becoming the hotbed of terrorism again, to avoid an ongoing humanitarian crisis there and to protect the rights of women.”

Stability and recovery of the geopolitically important country “is in Japan’s strong national interest,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference, Suga also said Japan plans to prioritize the safe evacuation of Japanese citizens and embassy staff out of Afghanistan using Self-Defense Force aircraft.

Japan on Monday sent three Self-Defense Force transport aircraft — a C-2 and two C-130s — to evacuate Japanese nationals and local staff who worked for the embassy and Japanese development agencies.

Asked if Tokyo is willing to accept refugees from Afghanistan, Suga did not give a clear answer, saying only: “Japan will cooperate with other involved nations while paying attention to the situation each country faces.”

Asked if Tokyo is willing to accept refugees from Afghanistan, Suga did not give a clear answer, saying only: "Japan will cooperate with other involved nations while paying attention to the situation each country faces."

i.e. Japan will accept no refugees.

i.e. Japan will accept no refugees.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Plasticmonkey

Asked if Tokyo is willing to accept refugees from Afghanistan, Suga did not give a clear answer, saying only: “Japan will cooperate with other involved nations while paying attention to the situation each country faces.”

i.e. Japan will accept no refugees.

You beat me to it.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Japan will closely cooperate with the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and other countries “to stop Afghanistan from becoming the hotbed of terrorism again, to avoid an ongoing humanitarian crisis there and to protect the rights of women.”

"to stop Afghanistan from becoming the hotbed of terrorism again": by doing what exactly?

"to avoid an ongoing humanitarian crisis there ": oh yeah, paying out massive amounts of cash.

"to protect the rights of women.": says the country who ranks 120th place out of 156 countries benchmarked, coming far behind other G-7 nations in gender equality.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1227332/japan-gender-gap-index-by-category/

quote

"Gender gap index in Japan 2021, by category

 In 2021, the overall gender gap index score in Japan reached approximately 0.66 points, with educational attainment being the highest ranked category at a 0.98 score. While Japan ranked very high in education and health categories, political empowerment stood well below 0.1 index points. This is rank 147 out of 156 nations covered by the global gender gap index.

Overall, Japan ranked 120th place out of 156 countries benchmarked, coming far behind other G-7 nations in gender equality."

unquote

Of course, there is no way in hell to put Afghanistan and Japan on the same level as far as women rights are concerned, not even remotely close. But still, with can only be considered a really "shoddy" track-record on the matter, would Japan better pipe down on that issue and Suga cut his statement short, ending with the bit on the humanitarian crisis...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

