Suga upholds Japan's apologies for wartime aggression, comfort women

The Japanese government said Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stands by statements by past administrations apologizing for Japan's aggression in World War II and admitting the military had a role in coercing "comfort women" to work in brothels.
The confirmation that Japan's stance remains unchanged under the current premier Suga, who took office last September, comes amid lingering tensions with neighboring countries including South Korea and China over wartime history.
On Aug 4 1993, then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono said the comfort women "were recruited against their own will, through coaxing, coercion, etc.," largely from the Korean Peninsula, and "suffered immeasurable pain and incurable physical and psychological wounds."
"Undeniably, this was an act, with the involvement of the military authorities of the day, that severely injured the honor and dignity of many women," he said.
On Aug. 15, 1995, the 50th anniversary of Japan's surrender to the Allied forces, then Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama said the country "caused tremendous damage and suffering to the people of many countries, particularly to those of Asian nations" through its colonial rule and aggression.
"In the hope that no such mistake be made in the future, I regard, in a spirit of humility, these irrefutable facts of history, and express here once again my feelings of deep remorse and state my heartfelt apology," Murayama said.
The sentiments expressed then remain valid under Suga, the government confirmed in a written response to questions submitted by an opposition lawmaker.
Japan's relations with South Korea in particular remain strained due to a feud over compensation for wartime laborers and former comfort women.
A 2015 bilateral agreement to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the comfort women issue fell apart after the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae In abandoned a plan for Japan to give 1 billion yen ($9 million) to the victims and their families.
The deal is a "commitment" by Seoul that should be "steadily implemented," the Japanese government said.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Good, once again contrary to those out there who continue to misrepresent and lie that Japan has 'never' apologized or atoned for its past.
Ignorant politicians making idiotic statements or doing stupid things does NOT negate the historical record of these apologies and compensation.
Goodlucktoyou
Trade deal?
Coffee
Japan has repeatedly apologized and paid for its war crimes, yet South Korea denies that it paid and indoctrinates its children to hate Japan while exploiting its victim status.
Just two years ago, people were refusing to refuel Japanese cars, harassing a US official for having a moustache similar to a long dead Japanese general's, and trying to break into the Japanese embassy. The government threatened to scrap GSOMIA and lied about consulting the US. Its children drew pictures of Japan bring nuked, and a district tried to make it mandatory to put stickers in classrooms that say “This device was made by a war criminal”. My classmates in high school spit on me for wanting to study in Japan. My own parents constantly reminded me what Japan did as if it happened yesterday instead of seventy years ago.
Koreans are so obsessed with victimizing themselves that three people set themselves on fire at protests in the last six years. When a Korean professor proved that some Koreans became comfort women voluntarily or helped recruit other Koreans, she was sued for defamation.
South Korea needs to stop pretending like it's waiting for an apology or compensation. Korea's hatred against Japan is like a festering virus that will never die no matter how many times Japan apologizes, as long as Koreans keep indoctrinating their children to believe they are are owed something.