Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga urges SDF to promote more women to senior posts

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the Self-Defense Forces on Wednesday to promote more women to senior posts in a video message to a gathering of high-ranking SDF officers.

Referring to the fact that there was only one woman among some 90 senior SDF officials who took part in the meeting, Suga said, "I expect people with talent and motivation to be proactively promoted regardless of gender."

"You are the only ones who are capable of simplifying and streamlining tasks in a drastic manner," the premier told the senior SDF members. "I hope (the SDF) will swiftly implement bold (work-style) reforms."

Japan's prime minister, in his role as commander in chief, usually speaks to the top SDF officials at the Defense Ministry. But this year's gathering was switched to a video conference to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Suga also touched on the current security environment surrounding the country, saying the SDF's mission is expanding into new domains including those of outer space and cybersecurity, as well as the field of electromagnetic waves.

"In order to respond to new challenges, it is essential to establish clear policies corresponding to each issue and we must not waver," he also said.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also joined the video conference.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Nahhh, lip service, JDF is woefully understaffed, Nippon Kaigi is pushing for conscription and the subjicaction of women at the same time, just like 1930. Don't trust anything Suga says. He wants bodies that's all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo