Suga urges SDF to promote more women to senior posts

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the Self-Defense Forces on Wednesday to promote more women to senior posts in a video message to a gathering of high-ranking SDF officers.

Referring to the fact that there was only one woman among some 90 senior SDF officials who took part in the meeting, Suga said, "I expect people with talent and motivation to be proactively promoted regardless of gender."

"You are the only ones who are capable of simplifying and streamlining tasks in a drastic manner," the premier told the senior SDF members. "I hope (the SDF) will swiftly implement bold (work-style) reforms."

Japan's prime minister, in his role as commander in chief, usually speaks to the top SDF officials at the Defense Ministry. But this year's gathering was switched to a video conference to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Suga also touched on the current security environment surrounding the country, saying the SDF's mission is expanding into new domains including those of outer space and cybersecurity, as well as the field of electromagnetic waves.

"In order to respond to new challenges, it is essential to establish clear policies corresponding to each issue and we must not waver," he also said.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also joined the video conference.

© KYODO