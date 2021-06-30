Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga offers COVID-19 support for Pacific islands in online meetings

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday offered Japan's support in tackling COVID-19 while vowing to host a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympics in separate online meetings with the leaders of five Pacific island nations, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Suga said Japan will help the five countries -- the Cook Islands, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Niue and Tonga -- bolster their health care systems as well as infrastructure, such as by improving access to electricity, according to the ministry.

The online meetings came ahead of a virtual summit Japan will hold Friday with 18 Pacific island nations and territories including Australia and New Zealand. Suga also held phone talks Tuesday with the leaders of six other countries, among them Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Suga called on the leaders of the five Pacific island nations to help realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, and also asked for their support for Japan's efforts to secure the return of citizens abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, the ministry said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

vowing to host a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympics

well, that's a relief !

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog