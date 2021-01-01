Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga vows to contain virus, hold Olympics in New Year's address

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the government will do everything in its power to bring the coronavirus under control and pledged to push forward with preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"The Suga cabinet firmly promises to protect citizens' lives and livelihoods, continuing to put all of our energy into preventing the spread of infections and reviving the economy," the prime minister said in his New Year's address.

Calling the pandemic an "unprecedented national crisis," Suga thanked frontline health care workers for working "day and night" to fight the coronavirus.

Suga, who took office in September after his predecessor Shinzo Abe abruptly resigned for health reasons, has been criticized for failing to contain a third wave of infections across the country.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, postponed last summer for the first time in their 124-year modern history, will be "safe and secure" and serve as a "symbol of global solidarity," he said.

Turning to Japan's growth strategy in a post-pandemic world, Suga said his administration will support investment in green technology, part of his push to make the country carbon neutral by 2050, and digitalization.

"We will concentrate all of our policy resources and take decisive action for all kinds of reform," he said, vowing to boost regional economies by working on agricultural reform and promoting tourism.

Suga said Japan's security alliance with the United States will remain the foundation of its foreign policy, and that he will continue efforts to realize a "free and open Indo-Pacific" while maintaining stable relations with neighboring countries.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog