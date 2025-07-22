 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Election officials count votes at a ballot counting center for Japan's upper house election in Tokyo on Sunday. Image: REUTERS/Manami Yamada
politics

Suits filed to null upper house election over vote disparity

0 Comments
TOKYO

Lawyers on Tuesday filed lawsuits at high courts across Japan to nullify the results of Sunday's House of Councillors election and seek a rerun, saying the disparities in the weight of votes violated the principle of equality under the Constitution.

While the vote gap had been on a declining trend since the mergers of two pairs of less-populated prefectures into two constituencies in 2015, the maximum disparity in the latest upper house election expanded to 3.13-fold from 3.03-fold in the previous race in 2022.

The Supreme Court said in its 2023 ruling that resolving such disparities is an urgent matter. It had ruled that the upper house poll results in 2010 and 2013, as well as those of House of Representatives races in 2009, 2012 and 2014, were in a "state of unconstitutionality" but stopped short of invalidating the election results.

The lawsuits filed Tuesday morning by two groups of lawyers included those submitted to the Osaka High Court, the Hiroshima High Court's Matsue and Okayama branches and the Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch.

"Even though the top court said the disparities should be corrected, this election was held under the same system," lawyer Hidetoshi Masunaga said at a press conference after filing the suit with the Osaka court.

Calculations by Kyodo News based on data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Kanagawa Prefecture had the highest number of voters per lawmaker and Fukui Prefecture the lowest.

Vote weight disparities in upper house elections were 5.00-fold in 2010 and 4.77-fold in 2013. The disparities then fell since Tottori and Shimane prefectures were merged into one constituency and Tokushima and Kochi prefectures into another ahead of the 2016 election.

The top court ruled that the disparity of up to 3.08-fold in 2016 and 3.00-fold in 2019 were constitutional.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo