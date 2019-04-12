Trump expected to watch sumo on May 26 during Japan visit

The Japan Sumo Association is preparing to host Donald Trump at an upcoming tournament after learning the U.S. President wants to watch a live sumo bout during his visit to Japan at the end of May, a source with the organization said Friday.

The sport's organizing body has reserved seats for Trump on May 26, the final day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo, and has been considering its security measures since March, the source said.

Trump and his aides have requested box seats located near the first three rows at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan during his visit, which is expected to take place from May 26 to 28.

The JSA plans to reserve several box seats that surround the president's seat for security personnel, as well as those located near the path that the president will take to his seat.

The tournament will begin on May 12.

© KYODO