Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference in Tokyo
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: Reuters/Kiyoshi Ota
politics

Support for Ishiba slides further as key election approaches

5 Comments
TOKYO

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba slid further ahead of major national elections, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday, as voters gave the thumbs-up instead to tax cuts proposed by opposition parties.

Support for Ishiba's cabinet stood at 31%, down from 34% a week ago and 39% in early June.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito, which form the ruling coalition, lost their combined majority in the lower house last year.

Another poor performance in the upper house elections, slated for July 20, would deliver a heavy blow to Ishiba's grip on power.

To help the public cope with rising prices, Ishiba is proposing one-off cash handouts, while most opposition parties have pledged in their campaign platforms to cut or abolish the sales tax.

The NHK survey showed 52% of those polled prefer sales tax cuts or abolition of cash handouts, while 17% said they prefer cash handouts.

5 Comments
Anyone still wonder why that happening?

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

How does it slide when he had none in the first place?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Time to completely and permanently remove consumption tax on food. Remove all tax free exemptions for foreign visitors - if they can afford to come they can pay tax like everyone else.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

SHOCKING that people don't support a do-nothing party that raises prices and taxes while salaries go down. SHOCKING

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Koizumi must step up and call a no confidence vote. Japan's survival is at stake here. I didn't believe it when I was told Ishiba would rather attend a sport ceremony in China than the USA presidential inauguration. Well, now I do and probably why too. At a minimum, Japan's national interest is well down his list of priority, and cash handout is his only tool. Obviously, never heard of 'give a man a fish...'.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

