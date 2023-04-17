Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fist bumps supporters during an election campaign in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, on Sunday, a day after he was targeted by an explosive device at an event he attended in Wakayama. Photo: KYODO
politics

Support for Kishida jumps, but policies still a hard sell: survey

TOKYO

Support for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida jumped in a survey taken at the weekend, but voters remained dubious about its proposals, including new childcare plans aimed at reversing the declining birthrate.

On Saturday, Kishida was unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a pipe bomb just before he was about to give a speech at a fishing port in Wakayama city, an incident echoing the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an election campaign even in July.

A survey conducted by ANN television on Saturday and Sunday found 45.3% of respondents supported Kishida's government, up 10.2 points from the previous month.

But roughly 80% did not think the government's childcare plans would do much to solve the low birthrate problem and some 60% disagreed with funding those plans by increasing the burden on taxpayers.

A leading ruling party lawmaker told Reuters on April 13 that Japan should spend around 5 trillion yen on the new plan, noting that extra debt issuance won't be ruled out.

Though Kishida struggled with sliding support late in 2022, more recent polls have showed a slight uptick in his ratings. A survey by the Mainichi daily also conducted at the weekend found support for Kishida at 36%, up from 33% in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Kishida's likable enough, that's about all one can hope for these days!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

@Clay,

Good call.

After Abe and Suga is very likeable.

Out of the 3 Kishida is much more attractive.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

