Taiwan deports Japanese man for declaring island belongs to China

Taiwan on Monday deported a Japanese man and barred his re-entry after he and another compatriot filmed a video waving mainland China's national flag and declaring "Taiwan belongs to China," the island's immigration agency said.

The video, filmed in Taipei's bustling Ximending district, showed the two men using a microphone to voice support for Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, in both Mandarin and Japanese, while trying to draw the attention of passersby.

The footage, in which they expressed their love for the mainland, was shared on Chinese social media platforms over the weekend, including the microblogging site Weibo.

The immigration agency said the act was deemed a "threat to Taiwan's interests, public safety or public order." It issued a deportation order and entry ban for one man, while the other, who had already left Taiwan, was placed on a re-entry ban list.

Investigators confirmed both men had entered Taiwan under a visa-free arrangement.

Cross-strait tensions have risen since Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing denounces as a separatist, took office in May last year. Communist-led China and the democratic island have been governed separately since the civil war in 1949.

