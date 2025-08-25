 Japan Today
politics

Taiwan deports Japanese man for declaring island belongs to China

6 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan on Monday deported a Japanese man and barred his re-entry after he and another compatriot filmed a video waving mainland China's national flag and declaring "Taiwan belongs to China," the island's immigration agency said.

The video, filmed in Taipei's bustling Ximending district, showed the two men using a microphone to voice support for Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, in both Mandarin and Japanese, while trying to draw the attention of passersby.

The footage, in which they expressed their love for the mainland, was shared on Chinese social media platforms over the weekend, including the microblogging site Weibo.

The immigration agency said the act was deemed a "threat to Taiwan's interests, public safety or public order." It issued a deportation order and entry ban for one man, while the other, who had already left Taiwan, was placed on a re-entry ban list.

Investigators confirmed both men had entered Taiwan under a visa-free arrangement.

Cross-strait tensions have risen since Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing denounces as a separatist, took office in May last year. Communist-led China and the democratic island have been governed separately since the civil war in 1949.

Free Taiwan should probably have a found a less extreme way of handling this but this kind of action is par for the course in the region.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

"Japanese", LOL, they're sleeper agents Chinese who naturalized.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

"Free" China, lol

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I will pack my "5 Colors" flag next time I set out for Taiwan and wave it in front of Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei to see what they do with me.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

video of the two guys...

https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/news/6186276

"Local media reported that one of the men is an online influencer and the other a Japanese-language teacher. Their actions were suspected to be an attempt to boost online traffic and influence among Chinese viewers."

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So much for freedom of speech and all that moral posturing by the authoritarian government over there.

Hypocrites.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

