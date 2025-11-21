 Japan Today
Taiwan lawmakers call for Japan travel promotion amid China tensions

1 Comment
TAIPEI

A group of ruling party lawmakers in Taiwan urged Taiwanese people Friday to demonstrate support for Japan by traveling there and called for campaigns to encourage such trips, after China advised its citizens not to do so amid a bilateral row.

Among the Democratic Progressive Party members, Chiu Yi-ying from the southern city of Kaohsiung urged Taiwan's China Airlines to promote travel to Japan by offering NT$1,000 ($32) flight vouchers. She also proposed joint tourism initiatives with Japan.

The move came as China, angered by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks suggesting Japanese defense forces could respond in the event of a Taiwan contingency, has responded in ways that hurt Japan economically, which include reinstating a ban on imports of Japanese seafood.

Chiu said bilateral tourism cooperation can "turn a political crisis into an opportunity to strengthen Taiwan-Japan friendship and economic exchange."

On Thursday, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who heads the independence-leaning DPP, signaled support for Japan by posting on social media a photo of himself about to eat a sushi lunch.

The Communist-led mainland and self-ruled Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 following a civil war.

5 Japanese attacking 2 Taiwanese citizens yesterday in Tokyo might put a damper on this...have to say the timing is noteworthy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

