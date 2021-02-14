Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan leader pledges support for Japan after quake

TAIPEI

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished for the safety of Japanese people and pledged the self-ruled island's support on Sunday after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck northeastern Japan, leaving at least 130 people injured.

"As I have said time and again, our resolve to continue to support Japan is unwavering," Tsai tweeted in Japanese. "Taiwan will rush to you any time the people of Japan need assistance."

The Saturday night temblor jolted the same region hit hard by the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. Japan's weather agency said it believes the latest quake was an aftershock of the megaquake a decade ago.

Taiwan sent rescue personnel to Japan and donated about 20 billion yen in the wake of the 2011 quake. The amount was one of the largest international donations in response to the disaster.

