politics

Taiwan leader seeks cooperation with Japan for economic resilience

TAIPEI

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Monday called for stronger cooperation with Japan in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and the defense industry to boost economic resilience, as he met with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's youth division.

"By doing so, we can enhance competitiveness, strengthen each other's economic resilience and create a win-win outcome" for the economies of Taiwan and Japan, Lai told an LDP delegation headed by Yasutaka Nakasone at his office in Taipei.

Lai also expressed appreciation for the Japanese government's repeated emphasis on "the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" at international meetings such as the Group of Seven summit, adding that Taiwan and Japan can work together to help stabilize the region.

Referring to Tokyo's plan to establish a new disaster management agency in fiscal 2026, Nakasone called for stronger cooperation with Taiwan on disaster prevention. He said the two sides are "truly reliable partners" that must work together to ensure regional peace and stability.

The 70-member LDP delegation, which includes four Diet members, is on a four-day visit to Taiwan through Wednesday.

