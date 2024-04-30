 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Taiwan leaders affirm friendship with Japan ruling party lawmakers

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and the president-elect, Lai Ching-te, affirmed stronger friendship and cooperation between the island and Japan as they met a Japanese ruling party delegation in Taipei on Tuesday, according to the Presidential Office.

The 11-member group of the Liberal Democratic Party Youth Division led by Takako Suzuki, 38, a House of Representatives lawmaker, is on a five-day trip to Taiwan through Friday. Tsai said the joint effort of each generation is required for regional peace and stability, as well as mutual friendship.

Lai, the incumbent vice president, told the delegation that he expects to boost bilateral cooperation, promote economic development and further deepen people-to-people relations between Taipei and Tokyo after his inauguration on May 20.

Suzuki highlighted the depth of friendship demonstrated by the mutual assistance provided by both sides in response to deadly earthquakes earlier this year -- one that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan in January and another that affected the Hualien County in eastern Taiwan in April.

On Monday, the LDP delegation visited former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave. The island's first popularly elected leader, who died in 2020, was known for his affinity for Japan.

The LDP Youth Division plays a key role in interactions between Taiwan and Japan, according to the island's Foreign Ministry. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his predecessors, Shinzo Abe and Taro Aso, belonged to the division.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo