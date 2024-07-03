 Japan Today
Taiwan legislative speaker seeks strong ties with Japan

TAIPEI

Taiwan Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu on Wednesday called for stronger relations between the island and Japan during his meeting with a group of Japanese parliamentarians in Taipei, emphasizing that lawmakers on both sides have the "responsibility" to maintain exchanges.

In his talks with an eight-member delegation of Japanese House of Councillors members led by Hirofumi Takinami of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Han also thanked Japanese lawmakers for supporting Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization's decision-making body.

The self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as its own territory, is barred from participating in meetings of the United Nations and its agencies.

Takinami, who heads the upper house group promoting friendship with Taiwan, said the relationship between Tokyo and Taipei is like a "family" because of the mutual assistance in times of natural disasters and expressed gratitude for support by the island after a powerful earthquake rocked the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.

