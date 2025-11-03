 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan’s envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Presidential Adviser Lin Hsin-i, speaks during a press conference at the end APEC Summit in Gyeongju
Taiwan's envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Presidential Adviser Lin Hsin-i, speaks during a press conference at the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Image: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
politics

Taiwan rebuffs China's protest about Japan PM meeting at APEC

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan's representative to last weekend's APEC summit rebuffed Chinese protests on Monday about his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi while there, saying that it was "very normal" for him to meet leaders attending.

China said it had lodged a strong protest with Japan about the meeting on the sidelines of the summit in South Korea, after Takaichi had posted about it on her X account and referred to Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i as a senior adviser to the presidential office.

Lin, a former economy minister, told reporters in Taipei that all the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) delegations took part on an equal footing and all the leaders and representatives talked to each other.

"There's nothing strange about it. There were a lot of these kinds of interactions," he said, when asked about China's anger at the meeting with Takaichi. "We had lots of interactions and communications with lots of leaders. It's a very normal thing."

Japan, like most countries, has no formal ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is a strong unofficial ally.

APEC is one of the very few international gatherings Taiwan, which rejects Beijing's claims over the island, takes part in, although its presidents do not attend.

Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to pursue constructive and stable ties at their meeting at APEC on Friday.

Before taking office, Takaichi suggested Japan could form a "quasi-security alliance" with Taiwan, and said that any contingency there would constitute an emergency for Japan and its ally, the United States.

APEC was also an opportunity for Taiwan to chat with U.S. officials, and Science Minister Wu Cheng-wen told the same news conference that he had talked with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others from the U.S. delegation on how Taiwan can help build U.S. semiconductor capabilities.

While exactly replicating Taiwan's science parks, where its chip manufacturing in concentrated, is not feasible, developing similar U.S. facilities is something Taiwan can help with, Wu said.

"This is Taiwan's unique, proprietary model. With the support of the U.S. government, we also hope to rapidly expand this model in the United States," he said.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is already investing $165 billion in the United States to build semiconductors.

However, Taiwan is still in talks with the United States about the 20% tariff Washington has put on the island's exports to the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog