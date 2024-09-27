Taiwan, S Korea looking forward to deepening ties with Japan under Ishiba

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te visits Republic of China Military Academy, an officer training academy, for its 100th anniversary celebrations in Kaohsiung, Taiwan June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/ File Photo

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is looking forward to deepening ties with Japan's ruling party under Shigeru Ishiba's leadership, Lai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said on Friday.

Former defense minister Ishiba is set to become Japan's prime minister after winning a closely fought contest earlier on Friday in his fifth attempt to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Lai congratulates Ishiba, who visited Taipei last month and met Lai, on his election as LDP leader, the DPP said in a statement.

Both parties have a deep friendship and Lai has always attached great importance to the development of relations and looks forward to further deepening regular exchanges on all levels and co-operation under Ishiba, the DPP added.

As well as being president, Lai is also the DPP's chairman.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a separate statement that it had told its de facto embassy in Tokyo to send congratulations on behalf of the government to Ishiba at the earliest opportunity.

Japan, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. But after the United States Japan is the strongest supporter of Taiwan on the international stage, to the frequent anger of Beijing.

South Korea-Japan relations

South Korea looks forward to working together with Japan's new cabinet to forge positive ties with its closest neighbor and partner, its foreign ministry said, in comments made after the election of Ishiba.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has made it a diplomatic priority to improve ties with Tokyo and build trilateral security cooperation together with the United States by putting years of animosity stemming from Japan's wartime history behind.

"South Korea and Japan are the closest neighbors and partners that share the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law and pursue common interests in security, economy and global agenda," the ministry said.

"This government looks forward to our two countries working together proactively for improving future oriented ties."

Ishiba is set to become Japan's next prime minister after winning a closely fought contest in his fifth and final attempt to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Before Yoon took office in 2022, relations between the two U.S. regional allies had sunk to their lowest level in decades amid acrimonious diplomatic and trade disputes tied to Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean peninsula.

The outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon oversaw a newfound partnership after orchestrating an about-face in ties, prodded by U.S. President Joe Biden.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency dubbed Ishiba "a dove" on the matter of Japan's ties with South Korea, citing past comments that questioned whether Japan had done enough to redress its role in World War Two that continues to affect ties with regional neighbors.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.