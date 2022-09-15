Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo
A photo of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo in July. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

Taiwan to send three-person delegation to Abe state funeral

TAIPEI

Taiwan will send a three-person delegation to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, including a former parliament speaker and a former premier, the island's presidential office said on Thursday.

Abe, the longest-serving leader in modern Japan, was fatally shot at close range during a campaign rally on July 8.

Taiwan Vice President William Lai attended Abe's private funeral less than a week later in a personal capacity as a friend of his, though the trip still drew a diplomatic complaint from Beijing, which views the island as its own territory.

Taiwan's presidential office said the delegation will consist of former parliament speaker Wang Jin-pyng, former premier Frank Hsieh who is now the de facto ambassador to Japan, and Su Jia-chyuan, who heads a body in charge of relations with Tokyo in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

The three have had a "deep friendship and close interaction" with Abe for many years, and their attendance fully demonstrates the firm friendship between Taiwan and Japan, office spokesman Xavier Chang said in a statement.

The state funeral will take place on Sept 27.

Abe was a popular figure in Taiwan for his support of the island, although Japan, like most countries, has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, not Taipei.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

