Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen in this Sept 16, 2020, photo. Image: AP file
politics

Taiwan university launches research center honoring late Japan PM Abe

TAIPEI

Taiwan's National Chengchi University on Sunday launched a research center honoring late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Taipei, with his widow Akie Abe and Taiwan President Lai Ching-te unveiling its signboards at an opening ceremony.

Japan's longest-serving premier, who was assassinated in July 2022 during an election campaign speech, is remembered in Taiwan for his staunch support of the self-ruled democratic island claimed by mainland China.

The Abe Shinzo Research Center, which opened on the late premier's birthday, will study Abe's diplomatic and economic policies with a focus on his efforts to strengthen Japan-Taiwan ties, and promote academic exchanges.

Lai praised Shinzo Abe, saying in a speech that his Indo-Pacific strategy has allowed peace and stability despite China's military expansion, and urged the university to ensure that research on Abe "does not fall behind that of Japan."

Akie Abe said, "My husband wished for world peace, and I will do my utmost to carry that forward." She also expressed her hope to "continue nurturing the friendship between Japan and Taiwan."

The research center plans to establish a library collecting books related to Abe and hold workshops for high school and college students to nurture next-generation Japan experts in Taiwan, according to Li Shih-hui, a Japan studies professor at the university.

A great man who deserves such an honor.

